Quixy Ranked #1 Drag-and-Drop App Builder Platform for the 4th time in G2’s Fall 2022 Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the leading No-Code Workflow Automation, and Enterprise Application Development platform, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 Drag and Drop App Builder Platform in the G2s Momentum Report for Fall 2022 for the fourth time in a row. In addition, Quixy has also been named a “Leader” in four other categories, including No-code Application Development, Workflow Management, Digital Process Automation, Business Process Management, and Workplace Innovation Platforms in the G2’s Momentum Reports for Fall 2022.
The G2 Momentum Grid awards show how various product categories have grown during the last quarter. As per G2, the Momentum Grid “highlights products on a high-growth trajectory based on personnel growth, customer satisfaction reviews, and digital presence.” The report gives users a better understanding of the products, their features and the cutting-edge technology and solutions that adapt to their client’s changing needs.
“Time and again, our customers have shown their faith and unwavering trust in the platform with their reviews on G2. We are extremely honoured, but at the same time, we take these reviews as our inspiration to climb that extra mile to help them with their unique application development needs,” said Vivek Goel, Vice President – Marketing and Evangelism at Quixy. “We are thankful to our customers for expressing their support for Quixy’s app development and workflow automation capabilities.”
Quixy stands out from its customers by being an ADVANCED no-code platform instead of a RESTRICTIVE no-code platform. Using our cutting-edge technologies, Quixy is used to create complex and customized enterprise-grade apps instead of just form, workflow, and process automation. Since its launch in 2019, Quixy has expanded its services to 15+ industry verticals across more than 15 nations and five continents.
Earlier this year, Quixy was ranked #1 No-Code Application Development and Drag and Drop App Builder Platform in the G2s Momentum Report for Summer 2022 third time in a row. Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row, and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy is also the only India-based Gold Tier Partner in PMI’s Citizen Development Partner Program.
For more information about Quixy and how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, focusing on aggregating user reviews for business software.
Vivek Goel
