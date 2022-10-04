David Morgan releases Fall Market Report "Bitcoin Dies and Silver Flies"
The amount of money that some investors think was diverted into the cryptocurrency space will come back into the precious metals” said Morgan”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Morgan of the Morgan Report (TheMorganReport.com) has released his much anticipated Annual Fall Forecast with a forewarning that has heavy implications for investors in the US and around the world.
Morgan is forecasting that while Bitcoin has recently had a massive fall in prices, close to 60% since the start of the year, those same investors that have sold their piece of the bitcoin pie would head back to more traditional means of storing wealth as a safe haven.
His report goes on to say that the freefall of the digital currency could mean that a lot of these same investors could be headed back to investments like precious metals with Silver in particular something he pointed to as a precious metal to keep an eye on.
Over the recent year, Bitcoin has dropped from a high of $47,733.40 per bitcoin to the current price of $19,183 while Silver has remained more steady with a one year high of $26.94 and a low of $17.83
“The amount of money that some investors think was diverted into the cryptocurrency space will come back into the precious metals” said Morgan “The amount of funds in crypto is roughly a trillion dollars, less than ten percent of the gold market, but for the silver market, it means 40 years of annual supply. Therefore just a small amount of money seeking safety and capital appreciation in silver would have a significant impact. I think that as bitcoin dies, Silver flies.”
About David Morgan
David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high net worth investors, mining companies, depositories, and bullion dealers. He is the publisher of The Morgan Report, a world-class publication designed to build and secure wealth. He is the author of “The Silver Manifesto” and a featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide.
David Morgan has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Yahoo Finance, MSNBC, and BNN in Canada. He has interviewed- The Wall Street Journal, Futures Magazine, Investing Rules Book, and numerous other publications.
