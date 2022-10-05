Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare/medical simulation market size is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2021 to $2.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.04%. The change in the healthcare or medical simulation market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $5.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.99%. The demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures globally has contributed to the growth of the healthcare/medical simulation market.

Key Trends In The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The development of advanced procedure simulators is a key trend in the healthcare and medical simulation market.

Overview Of The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The healthcare/medical simulation market consists of sales of simulation devices and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) for the purpose of educating and training healthcare professionals. Healthcare and medical simulation allows medical professionals to practise tasks in realistic settings by means of tools and models prior to working in real-world scenarios and offers opportunities to increase patient safety, reduce healthcare costs, and improve learners’ competence and confidence.

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product and Service: Healthcare Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulation, Healthcare Simulation Software, Simulation Training Services

• By End-User: Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Military Organizations

• By Technology: High-Fidelity Simulators, Medium-Fidelity Simulators, Low-Fidelity Simulators

• By Geography: The global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3B Scientific, 3D Systems, CAE, Inc, 3DMed, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd, Altay Scientific, Limbs & Things Ltd, Surgical Science, Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc, Mentice AB, IngMar Medical, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., VirtaMed AG, KaVo Dental GmbH, Simendo, Cardionics, Epona, HRV Simulation, Inovus Medical, Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd., Symgery, Synaptive Medical, and VRMagic Holding AG.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

