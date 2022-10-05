Mad Catz Announces the G.Y.R.A. Gaming Chair Series
Ergonomic, adjustable, racing bucket seats, premium PU leather, cold-molded foam padding, enhanced durability, and high weight capacity.HONG KONG, HK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is pleased to announce our new G.Y.R.A. gaming chair series. The G.Y.R.A. gaming chair series combines comfort and durability for a truly exceptional gaming experience. There are two versions available: The G.Y.R.A. and G.Y.R.A. C1.
The G.Y.R.A. Gaming Chair Series
Both the G.Y.R.A. and G.Y.R.A. C1 were engineered to provide for exceptional ergonomic comfort while delivering the quality and durability that is the hallmark of the Mad Catz brand. Both versions feature reclinable high-back racing seats, premium PU leather, cold-molded foam padding, comfortable neck pillows, and iconic Mad Catz branding including our name, logo, and slogan in red stitching. Furthermore, both chairs have adjustable seats and arm rests.
The G.Y.R.A.
The G.Y.R.A. features dynamic ergonomics with an automatically adjusting lumbar support feature built into the seatback. This feature helps alleviate the discomfort some gamers feel when sitting for extended periods. Additionally, the 4D armrests allow for gamers to obtain a better chair position relative to their gaming station—a significant advantage over the non-adjustable arm rests on most gaming chairs. The G.Y.R.A. also has a multi-function ‘frog tilt’ mechanism which allows for precise adjustments to your sitting position. The large 75mm nylon caster wheels and solid metal base provide good support and mobility on all surfaces. The G.Y.R.A. has a class 4 gas lift that supports up to 150 kg / 330 lbs. Finally, the G.Y.R.A. comes with a Mad Catz branded memory foam neck pillow for added comfort.
The G.Y.R.A. C1
The G.Y.R.A. C1 features a two-tone black and red color scheme, 50mm nylon caster wheels, 2D armrests, and a Mad Catz branded foam neck pillow. The C1 also comes with an adjustable lumbar support pillow for added comfort and enhanced ergonomics. The G.Y.R.A. C1 sports the ‘butterfly tilt’ mechanism for improved control over your sitting angle and seat position. The nylon base and class 4 gas lift provide support up to 130 kg / 287 lbs.
The Mad Catz G.Y.R.A. gaming chair series will begin shipping from September, 2022. Availability may vary by region. For more on availability, pricing, or sales inquiries please contact Mad Catz at the contacts below.
Public Relations: pr@madcatz.com
Sales: sales@madcatz.com
Additional information on the G.Y.R.A. series can be found at the following links:
G.Y.R.A.
https://www.madcatz.com/En/Product/Detail/gyra_gaming_chair
G.Y.R.A. C1
https://www.madcatz.com/En/Product/Detail/gyra_c1_gaming_chair
Official Website:
www.madcatz.com
---END---
About Mad Catz
Mad Catz®, the legendary gaming hardware brand, has been leading innovation in gaming hardware for three decades. Mad Catz designs products for gaming across multiple platforms including PCs, consoles, handheld consoles, smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz Global Limited is the brand owner of Mad Catz and has its branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz promotes its brand across five continents and distributes its products around the globe.
For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit www.madcatz.com. You can also find out more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, and R.A.T., are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Source
Mad Catz Global Limited
Mad Catz PR
Mad Catz Global Ltd.
pr@madcatz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mad Catz Gaming Chairs