Silver Alert-Maria Christina Vasquez ACTIVE

Maria Christina Vasquez 73 years old, 5'01" 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Maria was last seen possibly wearing a black track suit in the area of Queen Creek and Lindsay Road, Gilbert AZ on foot. Maria has memory problems and likes to visit various Raising Canes in Southwest valley or Queen Creek. If you have any information or have seen Maria, please call Gilbert PD or 911.

