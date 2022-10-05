Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the corrugated handle box market size is expected to grow to $52.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increase in online shopping will propel the growth of the corrugated handle box market going forward.

The corrugated handle box market consists of sales of corrugated handle boxes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as shipping or transportation containers. The corrugated handle boxes are made of sheets of paper and cardboard containing three layers of material on the sides, namely an interior layer, an outside layer, and a middle layer. These boxes offer protection, durability, and cushioning for shipping and storing products. These boxes are biodegradable and can be recycled and reused.

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the corrugated handle box market. Major companies operating in the corrugated handle box sector are focusing on efficient and innovative packaging and shipping systems to improve the functionality, durability, and convenience of the shipping process and ensure easy monitoring of packages. For instance, in April 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company, launched a new eco-friendly cardboard packaging across its Lifestyle TV product portfolio. The packaging is made from corrugated cardboard and is equipped with a manual that can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Segments

The global corrugated handle box market is segmented:

By Material: Kraft Paper, Container Board, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper, Molded Fiber Pulp, Others

By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Lithography Printing

By End User: Agriculture, Chemicals, Food And Drink, Pharma, Personal Care, Retail, Others

By Geography: The corrugated handle box global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides corrugated handle box market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the corrugated handle box global market, corrugated handle box market share, corrugated handle box market segments and geographies, corrugated handle box global market players, corrugated handle box global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The corrugated handle box global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Reid Packaging, Allen Field Company Inc., Unicraft, Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., GWP Group, WH Skinner, CBS Packaging, Riverside Paper, Rengo Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, DS Smith, Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co. Ltd., Planet Paper Box Group Inc., and Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

