Opening of the non-state educational institution "Maktabi ba nomi Mirzo Tursunzoda" in Tursunzoda city

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Tursunzoda on a working trip.

The trip of the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, began with a visit to the building of the non-state educational institution "Maktabi ba nomi Mirzo Tursunzoda" ("School named after Mirzo Tursunzade").

The President of the country commissioned the constructed facility and got acquainted with the conditions of training in it.

The educational institution was built by the domestic entrepreneur Ahror Soliev as part of the educational policy of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The school building consists of three floors and a basement; it has 16 classrooms for 400 students as well as offices.

From now on, with the commissioning of a new facility in the field of education, 48 people are provided with jobs and good wages, of which 25 people are experienced teachers.

On the first floor of the school building there is a computer class, a creative circle and two classrooms, the remaining 6 are located on the second floor. The library and chess class are on the third floor.

In accordance with the project, there is a canteen for 80 people, a sports hall, a medical center and teachers' offices in the basement, and a tennis table has been installed for sports fans.

Education is organized in Tajik, Russian and English. Along with this, as part of the announcement of 2020-2040 as the "Twenty Years of the Study and Development of Natural, Exact and Mathematical Sciences in the Field of Science and Education", important measures are being taken here.

A football ground has been built on the territory of the school, favorable conditions have been created to attract teenagers and young people to go in for sports.