Visit to the dekhkan farm "Vatan" in Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, October 3 - On October 3, during his working trip to the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the vegetation process of the vineyard of the dekhkan farm "Vatan".

The purpose of the working trip of the Leader of the Nation to the city of Tursunzoda and visiting the dekhkan farm "Vatan" is to get acquainted with the implementation of the "State Program for the Development of the Sphere of Horticulture and Viticulture", the practical implementation of the instructions of the President of the country on the effective use of household plots, the creation of new gardens and the revival of old gardens, the establishment re-sowing, increasing agricultural production, sufficient food supply, creating new jobs, securing domestic markets and exporting fruits outside the country.

At the "Vatan" dekhkan farm, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, first got acquainted with the exhibition of products produced in it, including various varieties of grapes, vegetables and other crops.

Dekhkan farm "Vatan" was established in 2008 and has 45 hectares of land at its disposal.

The farm employs 165 shareholders, 10 grape varieties are grown in its vineyards, mainly such as "President", "Istiklol", "Husaynii siyoh", "Husaynii safed", "Ghalaba", "Shohona", "Peshpazak", " Kishmishi siyoh" and "Kishmishi safed". It should be noted that, starting from 2020, the cultivation of the "President" grape variety has been established in the "Vatan" dekhkan farm.

The farm is managed by an experienced farmer and a well-known viticulturist of the republic, Nematjon Usmonov.

Dekhkan farm "Hoji Nemat", founded by Nematjon Usmonov, covers an area of 105 hectares, of which 95.6 hectares are vineyards.

Farmers get a good harvest of such grape varieties as "President", "Ghalaba", "Shohona", "Peshpazak", "Kishmishi siyoh" and "Kishmishi safed".

According to gardeners, 70 percent of the land is occupied by Husaini vineyards. Currently, given the demand for the best varieties of grapes, business executives have replaced Husaini with Lamborghini and Avatar, which are more export-oriented.

In the vineyards of the economy are also experimentally grown varieties "Chiliki" and "Cardinal", imported from the People's Republic of China.

This year, along with the provision of the domestic market, business executives exported more than 1,750 tons of high-quality grape products outside the country. In accordance with the cooperation agreement, gardeners send their crops mainly to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The new experience introduced in the farm allows the grapes to be dried, which is carried out using a special technology. Gardeners mainly dry 50 percent of the Ghalaba grape harvest, export it abroad and supply it to the domestic market.

For storage without loss of products and delivery of fresh grapes to the population at any time of the year, a refrigeration room was built on the farm, with a capacity of more than 600 tons. In order to preserve the harvest, another 150-ton cold store is being built.

The leadership of the dekhkan farm "Vatan" in the village of Yangibogh of the rural jamoat named after Jura Rahmonov built a modern medical center with all the equipment and six jobs, which provides its services to the population.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the results of the work of gardeners, thanked them for growing a good harvest, creating jobs, providing the domestic market with high-quality agricultural products, increasing the export potential of the city of Tursunzoda, doing good deeds and contributing to the improvement of their region.