Pirvnota Innovates Communication Space with New Encrypted Messaging Platform Called Private Note
Users can send and receive encrypted messages that will self-destruct after being opened
We created Private Note to provide peace of mind to users who need to share confidential information that cannot be shared, stored or intercepted.”UKRAINE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pirvnota, a free and secure communications platform, has launched its Private Note web service that allows users to confidentially send notes to colleagues, business partners, friends, and family, with enhanced privacy.
— Lugovoy Anastasia, founder of Pirvnota
Users can create anonymous notes and share them via a unique URL with anyone. A note that was written can be read only once, and, after reading, it is destroyed. After 30 days, all unread notes are automatically deleted.
A unique feature of the Private Note platform is its complete anonymity, since nothing is stored on the server. Users can also protect the note with a password, which guarantees 100 percent protection and complete anonymity. Users can rest assured that the note will be read only by those who have the password. There is also an option to delegate how long the note can remain visible once opened.
“Have you ever wanted to send classified information within your work environment, to family or friends, but were afraid to do it through traditional methods, due to the fact that a malicious hacker may be able to spy on you, or that your sensitive information could be leaked?” said Lugovoy Anastasia, founder of Pirvnota. “We created Private Note to provide peace of mind to users who need to share confidential information that cannot be shared, stored or intercepted.”
To use the free Private Note web service, users create their private note and message, or instant message, the private note URL to the person they wish to read the message. When the message recipient clicks the link for the first time, the encrypted note will be visible in their browser and the message will mechanically self-destruct once read. This guarantees users that no one, not even the recipient, can read the note ever again, as the hyperlink will no longer work.
Future plans for expansion to include mobile apps for iOS and Android are in progress.
For more information on Pirvnota and how to send a Private Note, visit pirvnota.com.
About Pirvnota
Pirvnota is a free, secure communications platform that allows users to create anonymous Private Notes that will be destroyed after reading, and share them via a link with anyone. Pirvnota guarantees complete anonymity, since no information from the messages is stored on the server. For more information, visit pirvnota.com.
