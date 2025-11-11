Shakenation Drops Fiery New Diss Track 'Truth or Dare?'

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rap phenom Shakenation dropped his boldest single yet, “Truth or Dare?”, a sharp and unapologetic diss track aimed at Drake, produced by industry heavyweight Tay Keith, also known as Wheezyouttahere of 808 Mafia fame. Released through 300 Entertainment, the track is now available for streaming on YouTube “Truth or Dare?” doesn’t hold back with lyrics that hit with surgical precision as Shakenation calls out the complacency he sees in today’s rap game. Powered by Wheezy’s heavyweight production, the single blends aggressive flows with calculated shots, letting everyone know: Shakenation is here to take his place at the top.With bars like “Hotline bling, but your phone never rung / Underage women, O-B-O-Ryan”, Shakenation takes what may be one of the most direct lyrical shots of the year.“Working with Wheezy and 808 Mafia is just the beginning,” said Shakenation. “I’m not here to follow the rules. I’m here to rewrite them.”The single marks the first of many planned collaborations with members of 808 Mafia, showcasing Shakenation’s evolution from underground artist to industry force. Known for his sharp lyricism, motivational themes and entrepreneurial mindset, the artist continues to push the envelope of what modern hip-hop can be.Before 2025 closes, Shakenation has promised one more video drop ending the year with momentum.Listeners can immerse themselves in Shakenation’s music on multiple platforms including Shakenation on SoundCloud and Shakenation on Apple Music For more drops and updates, follow Shakenation on TikTok @shkntn7046.About ShakenationShakenation is a rising star in the rap scene known for his electrifying performances and inspiring lyrics. Since his debut, Shakenation has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim across the country. With his fourth album launching January 2026, Shakenation continues to solidify his place in the rap music industry.###

