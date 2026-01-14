John Fay For Congress Announces Public Launch Backed by Over 401 Committed Volunteers

Our launch represents the execution of long-standing preparation, and a large group of very passionate individuals.” — John Fay

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Fay For Congress, also known as A Better Way Campaign, formally announced its public launch today, marking the culmination of years of planning, preparation, and experience dedicated to advancing its mission to serve the people of Pinellas County, Florida.This launch is supported by more than 401 confirmed, registered, and contracted volunteers, along with affiliated associations, all dedicated to paving a better way for Pinellas County residents. Fay has established community connection by previously serving as the Executive Director of Resilience, Inc a non-profit dedicated to providing mental strength training content to boost emotional intelligence and personal resilience. Fay founded the charity seven years ago as a proactive approach to reducing violence, drug addiction, school drop outs, suicide, depression, and a slew of social issues. His approach to focus on the root causes of problems and create solutions that actually affect outcomes is being applied to his passion for serving the 13th US Congressional district of Florida.Fay also served as the founding Executive Director of ICOSNA - the International CardioOncology Society of North America, a charity that worked to unite cardiologists and oncologists in the fight against cancer through a collaborative approach to unite and educate physicians to improve outcomes. The depth of Fay’s commitment reflects a level of organizational readiness, infrastructure, and dedication that distinguishes his campaign from newly formed or exploratory efforts.“Our launch represents the execution of long-standing preparation, and a large group of very passionate individuals,” Fay said. “With decades of experience behind us and a substantial, organized volunteer force ready to engage with voters, we are fully positioned to advocate for affordability of food, housing, insurance, and health care, and to bring attention to the issues concerning the constituents of the 13th district.”Volunteers are actively engaged across critical operational areas including field operations, fundraising, policy development, research and data analytics, and new staff training, ensuring immediate effectiveness and sustained momentum. Fay’s plan is to grow the organization to 1,500 staff members before the peak of summer. “This is one of the largest districts in the country, and we are determined to connect with all 645,000 voters. To accomplish that, we will be growing the team.”John Fay For Congress enters this next phase with a clear mission, ambitious leadership, and the organizational strength required to connect with voters in roughly 24 towns, potentially establishing one of the largest campaigns in US Congressional election history.For more information, media inquiries, or verification of involvement, contact:Media Contact: Daniel Strauss, Director of Communicationsjohnfay4congress@betterwaycampaign.com(727) 222-1978

