Thursday Labs Unveils Vertical Slice of Squidpunk, a High-Energy ‘Girlypop’ Beat-’Em-Up for Gen-Z Gamers

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday Labs, a rising game studio specializing in high-energy “girlypop games,” today announced the release of the vertical slice for Squidpunk, its debut title launching on Meta Horizon Worlds Mobile and PC . The release offers players their first chance to experience the studio’s bold new genre of stylized, feminine-forward action games built for Gen-Z women, queer players and fandom-driven communities.Founded in 2023, Thursday Labs emerged from two years of R&D and competitive grant wins from Black Ambition and Discord before transitioning into full-scale development in 2025 through Meta’s Mobile Horizons Accelerator. Led by CEO and Founder Georgiana Wright, the studio includes emerging talent and early-career developers from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, USC, Temple University and Bowie State University alongside veterans from Pixar, Fox Animation and EA’s Apex Legends.Set in a stylized Osaka underworld, Squidpunk follows Yumie, a sheltered ramen-shop waitress pulled into a girl-gang turf war to help her cold-but-caring friend, Nanako. Players fight rival crews, deliver orders under pressure and face off against larger-than-life bosses like Emi, a J-Rock-themed leader with a heavy swing and an even heavier attitude.“Squidpunk is our proof that girlypop games can be fast, stylish and deeply fun,” said Wright. “We built this vertical slice to show that feminine aesthetics and high-impact combat don’t just coexist, they elevate each other. This is the beginning of a new lane in action gaming, and Thursday Labs is here to lead it.”Players can explore the vertical slice today at: https://horizon.meta.com/world/4396674987322493/ Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Y2SvSNF73WU About Thursday LabsThursday Labs is a next-gen game studio creating high-energy, hyper-stylized “girlypop games” for Gen-Z women, queer players and fandom-heavy online communities. Founded in Huntsville, Alabama in 2023, the studio grew from successful R&D and grant-funded innovation before joining Meta’s Mobile Horizons Accelerator in 2025. Led by creative technologist and CEO Georgiana Wright, Thursday Labs brings together talented new graduates and current college students with strong entertainment backgrounds who are shaping the future of interactive storytelling. With Squidpunk, the studio aims to set the standard for feminine-forward action games that merge Y2K aesthetics, anime flavor and sisterhood-driven storytelling.###

