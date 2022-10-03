Benton County massage therapist suspended for alleged inappropriate touching

For immediate release: October 3, 2022 (22-150)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Benton County massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce (MA.60216293) pending further legal action.

Charges state Pierce inappropriately touched the breasts of patients’ while providing massage. Pierce is charged with four counts of felony indecent liberties, class B felonies in Benton County Superior Court.

The suspension prohibits Pierce from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington in order to protect patient safety and public health. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

