LINGO’S AISHA BOWE NAMED TO INC’S 2022 TOP 100 FEMALE FOUNDERS LIST

LINGO Founder and CEO Aisha Bowe

Inc.'s Fifth Annual Female Founders 100 List Highlights Entrepreneurs with World-Changing Companies

I am incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Inc. as a leading female founder and entrepreneur.” — LINGO Founder and CEO Aisha Bowe

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINGO creators of hands-on project-based Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) tools, is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Aisha Bowe has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. LINGO bridges the gap between traditional academia and industry readiness programs by delivering accessible STEM tools to prepare learners for real-world opportunities.

Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list honors a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Collectively, the 2022 honorees' companies are estimated to be worth more than $22 billion. This year's 100 honorees join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Inc. as a leading female founder and entrepreneur,” said CEO & Founder Aisha Bowe. “LINGO has grown exponentially through global adoption of our skills based remote learning tools. This acknowledgement directly reflects the tireless efforts of my team and our partners to deliver this unique platform to learners worldwide."

"These 100 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Inc. magazine's Female Founders 100 issue (October 2022) will be available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 4.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About LINGO

LINGO is a self-paced, project-based coding kit complete with fun and engaging online video tutorials and easy-to-follow instructions.It enables learners to gain industry relevant Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills through hand-on exposure to electronics. LINGO community members also have access to STEM lessons via the LINGO learning portal. For more information, visit https://stemlingo.com/.

# # #