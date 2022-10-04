The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards Announces Best Cosmetics and Wellness Hotels in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the jury of The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards has honoured 48 winners and 94 finalists from across the beauty and wellness industries. The world’s premier independent beauty and wellness awards selected its finalists from over 500 shortlisted nominations coming from five continents.
The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards (GBWA) is a fully independent award system that recognizes outstanding achievements in brand innovation and sustainability across the cosmetics, personal care, food supplement, and hotel industries.
The GBWA's prestigious jury includes industry experts Ivana Pur, Chemical Engineer and Cosmetic Scientist, Founder and President of Living PUR, former R & D Manager of L’Oréal, Karim Rashid, a world-class Industrial Designer, and Christiane Seidel, international actress and beauty enthusiast and Head of Jury, Nadja Swarovski, Former Executive Member of Swarovski Crystal Business and Chair of the Swarovski Foundation.
Every year, nominees in over 100 cosmetic product categories are going through a meticulous ingredient and sustainability analysis. They are mainly judged on their effectiveness, innovation, packaging and clean ingredients.
For this year's GBWA edition, winners include major luxury brands such as Chanel, Sisley Paris, and Giorgio Armani Beauty, as well as cult brands Glossier, Summer Fridays, and Augustinus Bader. The most trophies were awarded to Dr. Tonar and NuSkin, four and two respectively in addition to winners like Milk Makeup, SkinFix, Tatcha or Chemist Confessions. Innovative regional brands like soya garden were also among the winners.
This year there was the highest increase in the number of nominations in the food supplement category, while new product and hotel nominations grow year by year, too.
Like every year, the nominated Wellness Hotels were judged on their service offers, innovation, amenities, media, and visitor feedback. This year’s winners selection includes Asian and African hotels, such as The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia, or The Royal Mansour Spa in Morocco.
The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards Jury and Management Team work as a support for leading and emerging innovative brands who desire to stand out in industries with intense competition. The GBWA encourages small and big brands alike to obtain industry and consumer recognition by entering its yearly competition. Company testimonies confirm that obtaining a GBWA award is a big advantage for any brand seeking to stand out in its industry.
The complete list of finalists and winners can be viewed HERE.
About the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA)
The GBWA is the world’s premier independent award system honouring and recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products, and services in the beauty, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food, and hotel industries. Its prestigious jury is made up of industry authorities. The voting process is fully independent and by secret ballot, free of sponsor influence.
Ingrid Miranda
About the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA)
The GBWA is the world’s premier independent award system honouring and recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products, and services in the beauty, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food, and hotel industries. Its prestigious jury is made up of industry authorities. The voting process is fully independent and by secret ballot, free of sponsor influence.
