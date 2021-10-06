The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards announces Best Cosmetics and Wellness Hotels in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jury of The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards has this year honoured 67 winners and 116 finalists from across the beauty, and wellness industries. The world’s premier independent beauty and wellness awards made its selection from 475 shortlisted nominations from all over the world. This year, the highest number of finalists came from Biossance, Babington Soap Co, and Austrian brand Dr Tonar Cosmetics as well as top American and European wellness hotels.
The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards (GBWA) is a fully independent organization that recognizes outstanding achievements in brand innovation and sustainability across the cosmetics, personal care, food supplement and hotel industries – sectors that offer a major contribution to global wellbeing.
The GBWA's prestigious jury includes Nadja Swarovski, Chair of the Swarovski Foundation, Clean Beauty Expert and founder of Living Pur, Ivana Pur and leading social media blogger, photographer and designer Ana Linares among others.
Like last year, nominees in the cosmetic products category underwent meticulous ingredient and sustainability analysis. They were judged on their usability, innovation and packaging.
This year, winners include major brands such as Biossance, NYX, and Maybelline New York, as well as cult brand Drunk Elephant, niche brands Anaaka Halal Skincare and Babyology. Also, innovative regional brands as ananné, RUMI, Dr. Tonar, and Lavylites received awards.
Nominees in the Wellness Hotels category were judged on their differentiation, unique wellness and general service offers, innovation, presentation, and media and visitor feedback. This year’s winners include Canyon Ranch and Golden Door in the USA; Les Sources de Cheverny in France; and Cala Luna Boutique Hotel & Villas in Costa Rica.
While beauty industry revenues and related stock prices suffered in 2020 and some COVID-affected categories like make-ups faced steady decline, innovation has been consistent overall in the industry. Major brands announced goals to reach carbon neutrality, while others have increased reusable packaging. Again others applied AI-driven skin analysis technologies or announced a refillable business model. In addition, personalization, DIY and unisex products, are growing too as the industry is expected to be up from $483B in 2020 to $511B in 2021 and predicted to exceed $716B by 2025.
According to the GBWA Jury and Management Team, The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards work well for leading and emerging innovative brands to stand out in industries with high communications noise. The GBWA helps small and big brands alike to grow and receive support from leading experts and a global audience. Winner feedback confirms that receiving a GBWA award is a big step forward for any brand in gaining the recognition it deserves and in standing on a growth path.
A full list of winners and finalists can be found at https://thegbwa.com/news/2021-winners-and-finalists/
About the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA)
The GBWA are the world’s premier independent awards honouring and recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products and services in the beauty, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food and hotel industries. Its prestigious jury is made up of industry authorities. The voting process is fully independent and by secret ballot, free of sponsor influence.
About the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA)
The GBWA are the world’s premier independent awards honouring and recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products and services in the beauty, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food and hotel industries. Its prestigious jury is made up of industry authorities. The voting process is fully independent and by secret ballot, free of sponsor influence.
