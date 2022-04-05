The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards 2022 - Entries open today
Karim Rashid and Christiane Seidel to join the jury this yearLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entries are now open for The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards (GBWA), the global independent and merit-based award system that recognises the outstanding performance of companies, products, and services in the cosmetic and wellness industries.
For the third year, the GBWA encourages beauty, wellness, personal care, fitness, and organic food companies to apply in over 100 categories. Companies are entitled to nominate their products or services within four market segments: popular, luxury, premium, and super-premium.
The GBWA is the only award of its type offering its participants the opportunity to propose their own category, which is called a Special Award.
The Jury
This year, the GBWA welcomes Karim Rashid, a world-class Industrial Designer, along with Christiane Seidel, international actress and beauty enthusiast, as the new additions to its jury panel. Karim Rashid and Christiane Seidel will be judging in the product packaging and cosmetics categories respectively.
The GBWA's prestigious jury will remain consist of Nadja Swarovski, Former Executive Member of Swarovski Crystal Business and Chair of the Swarovski Foundation, Henrik Mansson, Board Member of the iconic ICEHOTEL, and former Global SVP HR for Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Ana Linares, leading US social media blogger, photographer, and designer specializing in luxury hotels, and Ivana Pur, Chemical Engineer and Cosmetic Scientist with over 10 years of experience in the cosmetic industry, Founder and President of Living PUR.
The 2021 Competition
Last year, over 450 entries were received from top cosmetic companies and wellness hotels. Out of these, the prestigious Jury of The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards 2021 awarded 67 winners and 183 finalists, who found in the GBWA the opportunity to stand out in their industries and receive more attention from consumers.
The highest number of entries came from Biossance, Dr Tonar Cosmetics, WWP Beauty, and Babington Soap Co. Big brands such as Kiehls, BareMinerals, or Clarins received awards in the cosmetics and personal care categories, as well as emerging brands Rustik MAKA, RUMI Cosmetics, or, ananné, or niche brands such as Anaaka Halal Skincare or Babyology.
In the wellness categories, French hotel Les Sources de Cheverny, American hotel Rancho La Puerta, or Italian wellness concept The Preidlhof Way were a few of the 2021 winners.
This year, the GBWA will be receiving nominations from April 5 until July 1. The evaluation process will be held during the summer, until August 26. The winners' announcement will be carried out online on Friday, September 9.
