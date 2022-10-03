Judicial Profile: Judge Laura W. Halgren

The biggest change during her tenure as a judge has been Humphrey decisions, following last year’s ruling by the California Supreme Court that holding a defendant in jail only because they cannot pay bail is unconstitutional.
