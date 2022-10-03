Submit Release
In Case You Missed It: Updates on Recovery Efforts in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Following Hurricane Ian

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 3, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis visited North Port and Arcadia to give updates on the response effort, survey impacted areas, distribute hot meals, and meet with survivors in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. To watch the Governor’s remarks, herehere, and here.

To provide relief and aid recovery efforts in Sarasota County, 20 Starlink receivers have been deployed for use by first responders at the County Emergency Operations Center and for use by residents at POD sites. The state continues to work to get generators to gas stations in the county.

To provide relief and aid in recover efforts in DeSoto county, Starlink receivers are being sent to POD sites for cellular service, and Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of early debris removal to ensure 100% reimbursement of costs for these services.

  • Since recovery efforts began, 106,534 accounts have had power restored in DeSoto and Sarasota counties. Hurricane Ian caused widespread outages, with the entirety of Hardee County, over 12,000 accounts, losing power during the storm. 

  • The Florida Highway Patrol has deployed a mobile kitchen to feed first responders in Hardee County. 

  • Currently, there is a Regional Recovery Coordinator deployed to the region to assist with damage assessments.  

  • In Sarasota County, over 334,000 meals have been distributed and 2.4 million water bottles.

  • In DeSoto County, over 149,000 meals have been distributed and over 900,000 bottles of water and 1,200 tarps.

In order to ensure that residents in need are able to reach resources, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is assessing all fueling stations in the City of Arcadia, in DeSoto County, for fueling capabilities and working to place generators to restore power in the area. Additionally, FDEM has delivered a mobile fuel tanker to be refilled as needed with unleaded and diesel gasoline operating from sunrise to sunset and providing fuel to residents in DeSoto county. Cars will receive 10 gallons per vehicle, trucks/SUVs will get 15 and only credit or debit is accepted for payment.

DeSoto and Sarasota counties been approved for Individual Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For those in need of individual and household assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.Gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Additionally, FDEM and the Florida National Guard have established nine Points of Distribution (PODs) across DeSoto, Hardee and Sarasota counties to provide residents with food, water and ice:

Sarasota County

DeSoto County

