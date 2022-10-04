Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,292 in the last 365 days.

PLUSnxt Unveils PLUS Fusion, a New Approach to Document Review, Leveraging PLUS’ Technology and Team

PLUSnxt Introduces PLUS Fusion

PLUS Fusion is driven by technology and orchestrated by PLUS’ team to provide clients efficient document review, in both cost and practice

This symbiotic integration between the team and technology allows PLUSnxt to perform a top-notch service and continue to ‘Level Up’.”
— Cat Pray, Director of Managed Review

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today PLUSnxt, a leading Electronic Discovery Services and Solutions Provider, introduces PLUS Fusion. Fusion combines advanced analytics with PLUS’ team’s expertise to optimize client data to obtain the most precise review results.

With technology being integral to effectively managing growing data, Fusion adds to industry standard analytics by embracing AI and empowering its review team with the right tools to stay ahead of the eDiscovery evolution. Fusion leverages technology in a unique way which allows clients to be informed of the review process at every step. Fusion gives transparent access to daily review insights on project costs and progress.

Fusion’s philosophy is to provide exceptional review by taking a team approach. PLUS’ reviewers work efficiently by keeping the lines of communication open to collaborate in real time. Because the reviewers work as one, they provide insight into the case together, regardless of working remote. This team environment promotes reviewer engagement and support, while providing clients with a high-quality product.

The focus on reviewers allows PLUS to set expectations and train reviewers to work within their high standards. Providing training and trusting the skill set of their reviewers, Fusion optimizes workflows by leaning into the reviewers’ individual talents and knowledge bases.

“Exceptional review is the focus for PLUS Fusion. We spent several months developing custom workflows and applications that integrates technology and automation from hiring through production. This symbiotic integration between the team and technology allows PLUSnxt to perform a top-notch service and continue to ‘Level Up’. The results are proven with every project and the client experience.”

This refreshed approach provides “NXT level” review to our clients and surpasses the current standard the industry experiences, which is more reactive. Visit the PLUSnxt website or connect with PLUSnxt on LinkedIn for more information on PLUS Fusion.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

Sophia Aragon
PLUSnxt
+1 562-338-8288
saragon@plusnxt.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

PLUSnxt Unveils PLUS Fusion, a New Approach to Document Review, Leveraging PLUS’ Technology and Team

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.