Know your species before heading into the mountains this fall

Is that a mule deer or a white-tailed deer? A moose or an elk? A black bear or a grizzly bear? These are questions asked and thoughts pondered by many a sportsman each hunting season.

While it may seem like an easy task, correctly identifying your target species can be challenging at times. Weather conditions, distance from the animal and misleading appearances can be factors that complicate the task.

Freshen up your identification skills by reviewing characteristics of a few species in Idaho that are commonly misidentified.

Mule deer versus white-tailed deer

Mule deer:

Large ears relative to their heads

White rumps

Rope-like tail with a black tip

Antlers of older males fork and fork again



White-tailed deer:

Small ears relative to their heads

Brown rump

Brown tail with white fringe

Bottom of erect tail is completely white

Antlers of older males consist of main beams with tines pointing upward



Moose versus elk

Moose:

Dark brown to almost black fur; uniform color across the body

Dewlap or “beard” (fur-covered skin below the chin)

Dorsal hump behind the neck

Wide palmate or paddle-shaped antlers (male)

Long, broad nose with visible fatty pads near nostrils

Solitary; though females may be seen with calves or yearlings



Elk:

Tan to brown in color with light-colored rump; darker neck and head

No dewlap

Narrow, more pointed nose

Branched antlers (single beam with tines); in older males, antlers sweep back toward the rump

Social; commonly observed in small groups or herds



Black bear versus grizzly bear

Black bear:

No prominent shoulder hump

Straight face profile

Tall ears

Short claws (1-2”)



Grizzly bear:

Prominent shoulder hump

Dished face profile

Short, rounded ears

Long claws (2-4”)



Never rely on size and color to determine the species of bear, as both can be misleading. Pictured below is a nearly black-colored grizzly bear. For additional training resources on identifying bear species, check out this link.

Why it matters

Cases of misidentification result in the harvest of animals that were not intended to be harvested – both by sportsmen and Idaho Fish and Game.

Hunting seasons and rules are set using the best information available to ensure hunting, trapping and fishing remain available to future generations. While a few cases of misidentification may not negatively affect a wildlife population, more widespread occurrences can.

In addition, cases of misidentification may result in citations being issued, which negatively impacts the sportsmen involved. It is the responsibility of hunters to correctly identify their target species and know when and where hunting for that species is allowed. Make sure to review the 2022 Idaho Big Game Season and Rules brochure so you are in the know.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the your local Fish and Game Regional office.