KANSAS BASED COMPANY MANGAGES INTERESTING AND DIVERSE SITES

A hospitality management company based out of Overland Park, Kansas operates in unique locations across the U.S.OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you’re featured in People Magazine, it must be a thing, right? Have you ever thought about sledding, without snow? Or how about sledding in shorts, with no shoes or mittens? People Magazine recently featured the White Sands National Park in New Mexico as #5 out of 25 Things to Do, Eat & See! The park covers 275 miles of the New Mexico desert and features wave like dunes where people sled on the super soft gypsum mineral powder that looks like snow, but certainly doesn’t feel like it.
The White Sands Trading Company, which is managed by a Kansas based corporation called ExplorUS, sells the sleds featured in the May issue. ExplorUS, located in Overland Park, KS, provides oversight to almost 60 concession businesses located in National, State and Local Parks across the United States. Additionally, they manage approximately 300 campgrounds and marinas in National Forests.
The corporate office employees work behind the scenes to help promote, manage, stock, and maintain the wide variety of tourism concessions which include lodges, restaurants, caves, boat rentals, gift shops, trolley tours, dinner theaters, and yes, even sand sledding. “We are so fortunate to work in such an exciting and diverse industry,” commented Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS. “On a daily basis, the corporate staff might be discussing purchasing new boats for one of our marinas, be looking for a Santa to entertain kids at a holiday party, or be working on blueprints for new cabins in a National Park. There really isn’t a dull moment in our office."
ExplorUS, a customer serviced based hospitality company, has been in business since 1995 and takes pride in being stewards of the parks they work in. “We strive to create grand adventures for our guests while reducing the impact on local ecosystems,” said Pikus. “We are committed to preserving and protecting the unique environments and precious resources where we operate.”
For more information about ExplorUS, visit www.goexplorus.com.
