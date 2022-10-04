3Eye Technologies to distribute personalized phone cases and accessories from OuterFactor™
3Eye Technologies, a specialty distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with OuterFactor™
With higher-end smart devices running over $1000, OuterFactor recognized a need to design and manufacturer cases and accessories that could withstand the daily wear and tear of regular business use.”BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Eye Technologies, a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with OuterFactor™. OuterFactor designs and manufacturers rugged, reliable and affordable phone cases, tablet cases, and screen protectors to safeguard mobile devices in a multitude of work environments. Recognizing the need for corporate branding, OuterFactor offers a custom logo program to provide personalized and branded mobile device cases.
— Conor Macfarlane
“OuterFactor offers a rugged line of protective gear for mobile devices that pair perfectly with ecosystem solutions such as RAM Mounts, enabling seamless mobile workflow wherever work takes you”, says Conor Macfarlane, Founder & President, 3Eye Technologies. “With higher-end smart devices running over $1000, OuterFactor recognized a need to design and manufacturer cases and accessories that could withstand the daily wear and tear of regular business use at a price point that doesn’t break the bank. The current consumer-first brands lack the workflow and ergonomics needed by business users, and their price points are very high. Our custom program takes the product lineup one step further – businesses can design cases that align with their brand identity.”
OuterFactor cases provide maximum protection without the bulk. They are ideal for heavily used devices in industries including healthcare, transportation, field service and law enforcement. OuterFactor cases are backed by a lifetime warranty and undergo vigorous drop tests which can be viewed on the OuterFactor YouTube channel. The TPU bumper includes air pocket technology to maximize impact absorption. Low-profile buttons are designed not to catch or snag in pockets. OuterFactor also offers various mobile device accessories such as hand straps and lanyards to maximize productivity on the go.
About 3Eye Technologies
Proudly based in Battle Creek Michigan, 3Eye Technologies is a specialized channel distributor of IT solutions, with a focus in the practice areas of Mobility, Security and Identity.
