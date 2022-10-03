Rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 36,850 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Salmon Falls Creek October 3-7 300 Freedom Park Pond October 3-7 800 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond October 3-7 450 Burley Pond October 3-7 2,000 Dog Creek Reservoir October 3-7 5,000 Emerald Lake October 3-7 750 Crystal Springs Lake October 3-7 600 Niagara Springs October 3-7 500 Blair Trail Fishing Pond October 10-14 2,000 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond October 17-21 450 Lake Walcott October 24-28 24,000

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.