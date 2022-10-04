Lydonia Technologies Recognized as a UiPath 2022 Americas and Worldwide Partner of the Year Award Winner

Lydonia Technologies Accepts UiPath Worldwide Impact Partner Award Lydonia Technologies Accepts UiPath Americas Impact Partner Award Lydonia Technologies named UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies today announced it has been named a UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to collaboration, innovation, and success in guiding customers on their automation journeys. UiPath awarded Lydonia Technologies the 2022 Americas Impact Partner of the Year, as well as the 2022 Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year award during the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

“The Lydonia Technologies team is extremely proud to be a two-time winner of the UiPath Impact Partner of the Year Award. Our customers are consistently experiencing superior business outcomes through the power of the UiPath Platform coupled with our unique approach to Intelligent Automation,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “Our success in strategic accounts, the team’s ability to drive enterprise-wide adoption of RPA, and Lydonia’s unique solutions for key vertical markets enable us to drive the most impact for UiPath and ensure successful automation journeys for our joint customers. Being the recipient of the most prestigious award from UiPath is a true honor and validates our customers’ success.”

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry’s only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with comprehensive capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, UiPath digital workers are able to take on many routine, repetitive business tasks to allow people to focus on more strategic, value-added work. UiPath partners can help their customers advance digital transformation with greater focus on business outcomes, whether in the cloud or on premises.

“We congratulate Lydonia Technologies for its dedication to transforming businesses through automation, which enables true digital transformation,” said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath. “We have more than 5,000 partners with automation expertise that are engaging with enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses alike to help these customers save money, save time, and gain a competitive advantage in their markets. The UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the partners who have demonstrated unique capabilities in implementing and scaling automation, growing their own revenues while delivering exceptional value.”

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are proud to be the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com