Lydonia Named No. 90 on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 List for 2025

CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Lydonia on the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 90 spot.

This annual list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers across North America, including systems integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consultants. Over the past two years, companies on the Fast Growth 150 list have achieved remarkable sales growth, fueled by bold strategy, innovation, and expertise in transformative technologies such as AI Automation Services, security, and cloud computing.

“Being named to CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list is a reflection of our team’s relentless focus on delivering business value to our customers,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia. “As enterprises look to unlock the full potential of AI automation, Lydonia continues to lead with outcomes-first solutions, exceptional talent, and trusted partnerships that drive measurable impact.”

“Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution.”

A portion of the 2025 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier digital transformation firm focused on AI Automation Services for Business. We help organizations reimagine their operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that drive real business outcomes. With deep expertise in agentic automation, intelligent automation, and intelligent document processing, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end automations. Lydonia helps clients increase revenue, reduce costs, and eliminate risk. Learn more at www.lydonia.ai

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

