Lydonia Advances Enterprise AI with Sponsorship of UiPath FUSION

Lydonia Logo

The Largest Global Conference for AI & Agentic Automation Professionals and Practitioners

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm, today announced its sponsorship of UiPath FUSION, the largest global conference for AI and agentic automation professionals and UiPath’s flagship executive event in the Americas region. Lydonia’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to the enterprise automation market as a Diamond UiPath partner.

UiPath FUSION takes place at Wynn Las Vegas, September 30 – October 2, 2025, bringing together thousands of executives, practitioners, and experts to share how AI, agents, and agentic automation are creating a new world of work.

FUSION is for leaders ready to turn AI and automation into measurable value. Attendees will discover how to orchestrate agents, robots, people, and systems with governance and security embedded from the start. UiPath FUSION’s theme is “Where Agentic AI Meets ROI,” underscoring the event’s commitment to bringing together the world’s most forward-thinking business and technology leaders. Through inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions, and hands-on training, attendees will get an inside look at the journey from pilot to production, from theory to transformation, and from automation in silos to orchestrated, intelligent systems of work.

Lydonia will be hosting the following sessions:

From Insight to Action: Driving Operational Excellence with Agentic AI

Vinny LaRocca, Sr. Director Engineering, Lydonia

Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 1:50 – 2:05 pm PDT

Upper Level, Agentic Arena, Speakers’ Corner – Teal

Luncheon Roundtable: Agentic AI – From Hype to Hands-On

Jacob Ortega, Lydonia

September 30, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 pm PDT or October 1, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 pm PDT

Main Level, Lafitte Ballroom

Luncheon Roundtable: Agentic AI in Action: Unlocking Document Intelligence Across the Enterprise

Vinny LaRocca, Sr. Director of Engineering, Lydonia

September 30, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 pm PDT or October 1, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 pm PDT

Main Level, Lafitte Ballroom

For more than six years, Lydonia has been a top UiPath partner, helping customers across industries operationalize automation at scale. With deep expertise in Agentic AI, AI automation, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Lydonia has delivered measurable business outcomes and guided organizations through their transformation journey with confidence.

“UiPath FUSION is about more than ideas, it is about enabling leaders to put AI automation into practice,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “We are proud to showcase the success of our clients, share practical lessons from the field, and help attendees understand how to advance with agentic AI and Intelligent Document Processing. Our goal is to give organizations the confidence to accelerate adoption, scale responsibly, and achieve measurable results.”

Conference participants are invited to meet with the Lydonia team at FUSION by emailing meetus@lydonia.ai.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI Automation Services for Business. We help organizations reimagine their operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that drive real business outcomes. With deep expertise in agentic automation, intelligent automation, and intelligent document processing, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end automations. Lydonia helps clients increase revenue, reduce costs, and eliminate risk. Learn more at www.lydonia.ai



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.