Lydonia to Spotlight the Future of AI and Contract Lifecycle Management at Workday Rising 2025

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a premier business transformation firm focused on AI automation, today announced it is sponsoring Workday Rising 2025, taking place September 15–18 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. As part of its sponsorship, Lydonia will be featured in the Workday Ventures Innovation Zone, where the company will highlight how AI Automation is transforming contract lifecycle management and enterprise workflows.

This sponsorship builds on the Workday Ventures investment in Lydonia, announced earlier this year, which underscores Workday’s confidence in Lydonia’s expertise and market leadership. Together, Lydonia and Workday are helping customers modernize operations, with a strong focus on Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Lydonia’s partnership with Evisort by Workday has already delivered measurable results for enterprises seeking to improve efficiency, accuracy, and governance across contract processes.

Lydonia will participate in the following sessions at Workday Rising:

AI and Contract Management: The Art of the Possible

Todd Foley, Chief Digital Officer & CISO, Lydonia

Wednesday, September 17, 12:30 – 12:50 pm PDT

Explore how organizations can harness AI to drive contract intelligence, streamline approvals, and unlock new levels of agility.

Braindate: Driving Organizational Change – Strategies for Agile Transformation

Todd Foley, Chief Digital Officer & CISO, Lydonia

Thursday, September 18, 9:00 am PDT

An interactive discussion on how to approach organizational change to accelerate technology adoption and business transformation.

“Workday Rising is where the future of enterprise technology is being shaped,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia. “We’re proud to sponsor this year’s event and share how our collaboration with Workday and Evisort is advancing contract lifecycle management and helping customers realize the potential of Agentic Automation.”

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a premier business transformation firm focused on AI automation services. We help organizations reimagine operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that deliver real business outcomes. With expertise in Agentic AI, Intelligent Automation, and Intelligent Document Processing, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution toward orchestrated, end-to-end automations. Lydonia enables clients to increase revenue, reduce cost, and eliminate risk. Learn more at www.lydonia.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

