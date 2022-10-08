Open House Info Session: Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment
The Wilmington community has been so welcoming, and we are incredibly excited to be a part of the culture!”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) will host an Open House event at their new Wilmington, NC, treatment center on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, from 11:30 AM- 1:30 PM ET. The new center is located at 240 Racine Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403.
— Joanna Santiago, Clinic Director- Wilmington
Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the brand new, state-of-the-art facility, meet the local CCABA team, and learn more about the services that CCABA provides in the Eastern NC market. Prospective clients, caregivers, service providers, referral partners, and broader ASD community members are encouraged and welcome to attend.
Registration details for the event can be found at Registration details for the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-house-info-session-carolina-center-for-aba-and-autism-treatment-tickets-431253439647
The new Wilmington center is opening later this month, and CCABA is currently accepting new enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for both center-based and home-based services. Early Intervention, Classroom Readiness, Social Skills Groups, and Individualized Services are offered at the new Wilmington location.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial insurance payors and serves Medicaid and TRICARE populations across the state. The new Wilmington center adds to the Company’s existing clinical footprint, currently spanning the broader Triangle, Charlotte, Triad, and Fayetteville metros. Families interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
Denise DeCandia
The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other