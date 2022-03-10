The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Opening New Center in Greensboro
We are thrilled to be opening the Greensboro center, which will bring convenient access to high-quality ABA services to so many families in the Greensboro market”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) announced today that they will be offering Applied Behavioral Analysis (“ABA”) treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) in Greensboro, NC. The launch of this center marks CCABA’s 2nd location in the Triad, with services also being offered in Winston Salem at 1492 Rymco Dr.
Clinic-based services are expected to begin at the new 5500 square foot center in late 2022, but the company is preparing to serve clients through home-based services prior to the facility launch. CCABA is currently accepting new client enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for the Greensboro location, which is located at 1018 Carolina St. Greensboro, NC 27401.
A recent CDC study on the prevalence of ASD found 1-in-39 8-year-old children in North Carolina have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”). Treatment based on ABA is considered the ‘gold standard’ for improving the symptoms of ASD and is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, and the American Psychological Association.
The new center in Greensboro will house specialized programs including Classroom Readiness, Early Intervention, Social Skills Groups, Family Training, and General Treatment of ASD. Individualized services are available at the center, in the client's home, or within the broader community setting.
CCABA CEO, Keith Laabs, recently shared his excitement over CCABA’s expansion in the Triad market. “We are thrilled to be opening the Greensboro center, which will bring convenient access to high-quality ABA services to so many families in the Greensboro market, a portion of our state that has historically been underserved. The CCABA team looks forward to providing the exceptional quality care and clinical outcomes to families in Greensboro that we’ve been known for in the Triangle, Charlotte, and Fayetteville markets over our 15-year history.", said Laabs.
A recent report published by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence noted that North Carolina is one of the most underserved populous states in the U.S., with nearly 100 children with ASD per certified ABA provider. Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Founder, Denise DeCandia shared that building the field of clinicians is a priority for the team at CCABA. “We recognize that the greatest barrier to care is the lack of trained professionals available to meet the need for ABA services. At CCABA, we are dedicated to expanding the field to better address this imbalance. We understand that we have a responsibility to share our knowledge, develop future clinicians and inspire others to serve”.
To meet the needs of the Greensboro community, CCABA is currently hiring new team members to serve families in need of services. Available positions within CCABA range from entry-level direct care and operations roles to senior-level clinical and director opportunities. The team is currently recruiting for Behavior Technicians (BT/RBT) and Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) in the Triad area. Candidates interested in joining the team may learn more and apply directly on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at recruiting@carolinacenterforaba.com.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial payors, and also serves Medicaid and TRICARE member populations across the state. The new Greensboro center will add to the Company’s existing clinical footprint, currently spanning the broader Triad, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Fayetteville metros. Families who are interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
