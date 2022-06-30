Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment names new Chief People Officer, Aaron Belville
Aaron is an individual who is here to make an impact. He cares passionately about our mission and the urgency with which these kiddos need our services.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (CCABA) announced the hire of its new Chief People Officer, Aaron Belville. Aaron was selected for the role (in part) because of his decade of experience at Dollar General, one of the fastest-growing brick-and-mortar organizations in the world. Before joining CCABA, Aaron’s passion for supporting people led him to accept a variety of leadership roles across multiple HR verticals. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to CCABA – a company that prides itself on creating an environment where people ‘have fun, think big, and do good’.
— Keith Laabs, CEO
Before pursuing a career in Human Resources, Aaron worked as a licensed attorney representing clients in employment law matters. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University, a law degree from the University of Tennessee, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Ole Miss.
Aaron will lead CCABA’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition functions, which are responsible for attracting, developing, and engaging the best talent in the industry. He has seen scale, learned how to build systems that can grow with an organization, and knows how to use data to understand what is happening across the country. This gives Aaron two powerful skill sets that particularly help CCABA. The first is his understanding of engaging a geographically dispersed frontline workforce. The second is his expertise in helping an organization scale - which will be critical as the company expands access to new markets.
Through his position, Aaron hopes to amplify the team’s ability to attract, develop, and retain the best employees possible, expand the organizational capacity to serve current clients better, and meet the needs of new clients. Aaron shares that his immediate priorities are “to enhance the onboarding experience for our new employees, develop a more comprehensive employer value proposition, to expand our employee recognition and engagement programs, to grow our external candidate pipeline, and to provide our employees with increased opportunities to learn and develop .” Further, he explains that employees can look forward to increased training on inclusion, difficult conversations, and personal wellness. His vision for the CCABA team is “to become the desired employer of anyone considering a career in behavioral health.”
In a recent statement, Keith Laabs, CCABA’s Chief Executive Officer, shares his excitement about Aaron joining the team: ‘Aaron is an individual who is here to make an impact. He cares passionately about our mission and the urgency with which these kiddos need our services. At the same time, he holds an incredibly high bar for the experience of our team and will be a great leader to ensure team members are proud to call CCABA their home’.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. With this additional hire, CCABA will be working to meaningfully close the gap between demand for services and access to clinical care.
CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial payors and serves Medicaid and TRICARE member populations across the state. The Company’s existing clinical footprint currently spans the broader Triad, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Fayetteville metros of NC and will soon include the Wilmington metro as well. Families interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
CCABA believes in creating an environment where exceptional people can think big, have fun, and do good. Through our formal and informal mentor relationships, easy access to knowledgeable peers within our clinics, and positive feedback culture, CCABA prides itself on its community of clinicians and the support our team feels when facing challenges. Candidates looking for employment opportunities should access CCABA’s careers page at https://carolinacenterforaba.com/for-clinicians/ for further information.
Denise DeCandia
The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment
+ +1 9193712848
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other