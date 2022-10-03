FLHSMV: Flow Mobiles Providing Driver License, Motor Vehicle Services to Families Impacted by Hurricane Ian

October 3, 2022

~ Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units have been deployed to Lee County ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) today deployed Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to Lee County to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. Additional FLOW mobiles are available to assist impacted communities, and any future location information on these additional FLOW mobiles will be released as soon as it is available.

The FLOW mobiles in Lee County will be located at :

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 4:30pm, seven days a week

Dates, locations, and hours of operation for FLOW mobiles are subject to change and will be announced through FLHSMV social media channels.

FLOW mobiles will provide the following services :

-Renew or obtain an original Florida driver license and/or ID card;

-Replace a driver license and/or ID card;

-Change a name or address on a driver license and/or ID card;

-Renew or replace a vehicle registration;

-Replace a lost vehicle title; and

-Obtain or renew a disabled person parking permit.

FLOW mobiles also offer FLHSMV’s other critical safety services such as registering emergency contact information. No driving knowledge or skills tests are provided from mobile units. For a list of what to bring, please visit flhsmv.gov/whattobring. Customers renewing a credential, updating an address, or renewing a registration may also visit FLHSMV’s MyDMV Portal to renew online.

FLHSMV maintains FLOW mobiles statewide, offering driver license and motor vehicle services for veterans, citizens who are homeless, seniors, correctional institutions, local government partners, and special events. FLHSMV issued Emergency Order 092422, which waives the replacement fees for driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles, vehicle license plates, and handicapped parking permits for residents in impacted counties.

