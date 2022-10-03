October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month!

Cyber Awareness Month is a global effort to help everyone stay safe and protected when using technology whenever and however they connect.

The theme for the month is, “It’s easy to stay safe online.”

The Maine DOE has teamed with MaineIT, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA).

We are proud to support this online safety and education initiative this October.

This month is all about taking action! We are promoting key behaviors to encourage everyone in education to take control of their online lives.

There are all kinds of ways to stay safe and secure online and even just practicing and understanding these cybersecurity basics can make a huge difference.

Each week, we will be sending out some important information to help keep your data and teams safe:

1. Week 1: Anatomy of a Data Breach

2. Week 2: Multi-Factor Authentication and Password Managers

3. Week 3: Updating Your Software

4. Week 4: Recognizing and Reporting Phishing

The DOE will release information regarding the above items throughout the month. Please consider taking an active part in your local school system.

· NCSA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month Website: https://staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

· CISA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month Website: https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month