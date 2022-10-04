Three Year Old Charlotte Theresin - Red Carpet, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Baby Maya, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Charlotte Theserin as baby Maya, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry Premiers in Theatres October 7th

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry ONLY in Theatres October 7th

Charlotte Theresin

Baby Charlotte is Camera Ready

Baby Charlotte Theresin @babyphambulous feature film credit to her name: The Storied Life of AJ Fikry starring Kunal Nayyan (The Big Bang Theory).

We are not quite novels. We are not quite short stories. In the end, we are collected works.”
— Gabrielle Zevin, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The youngest METer from Multiethnic Talent & Promotion Charlotte Theresin @babyphambulous speaks 3 languages: Vietnamese, French, and English. She has a starring role, feature film credit to her name: The Storied Life of AJ Fikry starring Kunal Nayyan (The Big Bang Theory). This native New Yorker is opening doors and breaking barriers for actors of color EVERYWHERE. And would you believe she is only three years old? Only two when she booked the movie . . . just months after learning how to talk.

Charlotte as baby Maya steals the show! You simply can't take your eyes off of her.
Skeptical? Just take a look at the trailer.

Charlotte is what great human interest stories are made of and her story will touch all members of your viewing audience.

PRESS EVENT - Meet Charlotte and interview her in any one of three languages.

Come meet baby Charlotte at one of these scheduled events:
10/5 IG Virtual Red Carpet via @multiethnicmgt @ 12 PM
10/8 In-Person Red Carpet Movie Premier for baby Charlotte @ Union Square Regal Cinema located at 850 Broadway, NY, NY 10003 from 1 PM (watching the 1:40 PM Show).

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry is a film adaptation of the NY Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin, which opens on October 7th in theatres.

Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
email us here
+1 347-292-9043
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment

You just read:

Three Year Old Charlotte Theresin - Red Carpet, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
Company/Organization
S Cubed Productions LLC
1211 N 30th Street
Richmond, Virginia, 23223
United States
+1 346-292-9043
Visit Newsroom
About

S Cubed Productions was created to enhance the media presence of individuals and businesses in the beauty, fashion, entertainment, non-profit, and sports industries. SCP believes that the underdog deserves the same amount of press and media coverage as industry giants – therefore, we level the playing field. We deliver proven organic growth results via the creation of press kits, press releases, and micro engagements. We sustain the growth of our clients by providing standard documentation templates that best identify the agreements and workflow of our clients. The SCP Quarterly Newsletter: A Newsletter for Inspiration This publication is the pure essence of honest and morally sound journalism. We pride ourselves on inspiring others and lifting up the voices that have become silent amongst big media. We share stories of our everyday heroes as well as our philanthropic celebrity friends. We share the good news so that our readers can share the good news too!

The SCP Quarterly

More From This Author
Three Year Old Charlotte Theresin - Red Carpet, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry
Dr. Gloria Pope All Set to Arrive In Cleveland
Yelestitches Takes Over Baltimore Harbor Photoshoot Event
View All Stories From This Author