Three Year Old Charlotte Theresin - Red Carpet, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Charlotte Theserin as baby Maya, The Storied Life of AJ Fikry The Storied Life of AJ Fikry ONLY in Theatres October 7th Baby Charlotte is Camera Ready

Baby Charlotte Theresin @babyphambulous feature film credit to her name: The Storied Life of AJ Fikry starring Kunal Nayyan (The Big Bang Theory).

We are not quite novels. We are not quite short stories. In the end, we are collected works.” — Gabrielle Zevin, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The youngest METer from Multiethnic Talent & Promotion Charlotte Theresin @babyphambulous speaks 3 languages: Vietnamese, French, and English. She has a starring role, feature film credit to her name: The Storied Life of AJ Fikry starring Kunal Nayyan (The Big Bang Theory). This native New Yorker is opening doors and breaking barriers for actors of color EVERYWHERE. And would you believe she is only three years old? Only two when she booked the movie . . . just months after learning how to talk.

Charlotte as baby Maya steals the show! You simply can't take your eyes off of her.

Skeptical? Just take a look at the trailer.

Charlotte is what great human interest stories are made of and her story will touch all members of your viewing audience.

PRESS EVENT - Meet Charlotte and interview her in any one of three languages.

Come meet baby Charlotte at one of these scheduled events:

10/5 IG Virtual Red Carpet via @multiethnicmgt @ 12 PM

10/8 In-Person Red Carpet Movie Premier for baby Charlotte @ Union Square Regal Cinema located at 850 Broadway, NY, NY 10003 from 1 PM (watching the 1:40 PM Show).

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry is a film adaptation of the NY Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin, which opens on October 7th in theatres.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment