Monday, October 3

‘Still here’: Tulalip boarding school descendants celebrate resilience

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30 recognizes the victims and survivors of federally mandated schools intended to strip Indigenous people of their culture. People wear orange as a nod to Phyllis Webstad, a survivor of a Canadian boarding school whose “shiny new orange shirt, bought by her grandmother, was taken from her as a six-year-old girl,” on her first day at the school, according to the Orange Shirt Day website. Boarding schools for Native American children dotted the continent for well over a century. At Tulalip, hundreds of Indigenous children were taken from their parents and put in a federal school that operated for three decades, starting around 1900. There, they were subject to malnourishment, neglect and physical and sexual abuse. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Kevin Clark)

The SCOTUS power-plant ruling won’t affect Washington — yet

In June the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plants, prompting widespread questions about the broader environmental implications. But in Washington, where lawmakers have doubled down on greenhouse-gas emission regulations in recent years and the only coal-fired power plant is expected to close its coal-fired boilers soon, experts say the effects will likely be minimal — at least initially. Washington has one of the cleanest power grids in the country, with hydroelectric power making up about two-thirds of its electricity generation from utility-scale and small-scale facilities in 2020 and wind power accounting for about 8%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)

October marks start of ‘Move Ahead Washington’ legislation impacts

Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of “Move Ahead Washington,” a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens can ride Washington State Ferries vessels for free. The package empowered free fares for passengers 18 and younger on all public transportation. A press release said the package also put $5.4 billion toward “carbon reduction and multimodal expansion,” $3 billion toward “maintenance and preservation,” and $3 billion toward public transportation. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

Aberdeen Daily World

Weyerhaeuser strike continues in Aberdeen and across state

One year on, trees returning to restored tidelands

Auburn Reporter

Auburn Community Court takes holistic approach to crime

Bellevue Reporter

Department of Ecology finalizes cap-and-invest plan to cut carbon pollution

Bellingham Herald

Did you feel this earthquake that shook in Whatcom County, only miles west of Mount Baker

Whatcom sheriff describes opioid’s human toll amid rising overdoses

Capital Press

Wolves continue attacks on northeast Washington cattle

Rules for Washington’s new tax unsettled pending state Supreme Court decision

Final report: Dam breaching ‘centerpiece’ of restoring Snake River fish populations

Endangered southern resident orca numbers drop from 74 to 73

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Investing in child care will benefit economy

The Daily News

Restoration of the Port of Kalama’s Lelooska totem poles underway

Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Board proposes taxing public rights of way

Everett Herald

‘Senseless’: Mom sues state DOC after son’s suicide at Monroe prison

Fall brings concerns of a ‘twindemic’ of flu, COVID

U.S. 2 open again near Skykomish after Bolt Creek fire closure

Kitsap Sun

When will student loans be forgiven? What to know about debt relief applications

News Tribune

After 21 long years, the Seattle Mariners are back in the playoffs. Savor the moment

This land was set to be developed into 40 homes. Now it’ll be kept as salmon habitat

This $115 million business park would bring jobs to Pierce County, roundabout to SR 410

Who was the victim? Activists, police disagree over incident at Tacoma street protest

Olympian

Thurston County finds new provider for rent, utility help after breaking with old one

A developer cleared acres of trees in Olympia. This group is trying to reverse the damage

A new airport in Thurston County? Local officials push back on unpopular proposal

Peninsula Daily News

COVID infections plateau on Peninsula

Puget Sound Business Journal

Office-demand indices continue to tumble at close of summer

Seattle Times

WA faces an epidemic of inaccessible sidewalks

Harrell wants to overrule own vote on human services wages in Seattle

Nearly 200 Durkan texts were manually deleted after 2020 Seattle protests, filing says

Column: How King County piles its problems on the Chinatown International District

Spokesman Review

The U.S. Postal Service holds massive hiring event to fill 2,000 positions in Washington

Tri-City Herald

Will Cody Easterday only have to pay back a fraction of the $250M ‘ghost cattle’ fraud?

Final federal report on saving salmon calls breaching Snake dams a ‘centerpiece action’

Washington Post

Prosecutors outline Oath Keepers’ alleged roles in seditious conspiracy case

U.S. economy stumbles into final stretch of 2022 facing new pressures

Yakima Herald-Republic

Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric

All aboard: Kids and students get free Yakima Transit rides starting Saturday

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle mayor wants millions to improve traffic safety on busiest roadways

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Officials say Bolt Creek Fire was caused by humans

Classes canceled Monday for students in Aberdeen School District due to online threats

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Aberdeen schools closed Monday as investigation continues into online threats

Downtown Seattle ‘a lot better’ as King Co. Prosecutor’s Office files more cases

KNKX Public Radio

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ plant

KUOW Public Radio

King County begins work on ‘Stop Hate Hotline’

After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades

WA recently expanded voting access for formerly incarcerated people. But barriers remain

NW Public Radio

Federal Report Recommends Removing Four Lower Snake River Dams To Protect Salmon

Q13 TV (FOX)

Bolt Creek Fire: Officials determine fire was ‘human-caused’

Crosscut

The Stranger

Mayor Harrell Proposes $1 Million for Questionable Surveillance Tech