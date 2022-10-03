Nothing About Parenting is Easy - Make Mealtime the Exception
More Than a Brand, Abiie, LLC’s Award-Winning Child Gear Collection is Becoming a Way of Life for Eco-Conscious Parents Nationwide
Our driving force at Abiie, LLC is to develop intuitive, innovative everyday essentials that exceed expectations for safety and functionality, simplifying meal time, so parents can enjoy the journey.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent launch of its innovative Octopod suction-cup toddler dishware line, Abiie, LLC proves itself as more than a brand - a way of life. Award-winning Founder, Inventor and Design Engineer Kenneth Chuah first garnered national attention in 2015 with the Junior Y High Chair before introducing a full suite of top-performing child equipment essentials. Now, the growing baby gear collection continues to revolutionize mealtime and more, putting healthy families and the planet first with patented designs that reimagine functionality, safety, and comfort.
“The demands on today’s parents have reached new levels,” explains Kenneth Chuah. “Our driving force at Abiie, LLC is to develop intuitive, innovative everyday essentials that exceed expectations for safety and functionality, simplifying meal time and more so parents can enjoy the journey.”
Parents nationwide have fallen in love with the brand’s entire line, with product reviews reflecting consistently high performance and durability. Each baby gear must-have features the highest quality, child-safe materials with BPA, phthalate, PVC, and latex-free elements designed for easy use and even easier cleanup. Beginning with a first-of-its-kind high chair that brings new meaning to the word “adjustable,” the minimalist-inspired Abiie, LLC product line includes:
Octopod children’s dinnerware (Silicone $14.90; Bamboo with Spoon $20.99) - Featuring compartments for easy portioning and Octopus-like suction cups to keep the dish in place on any flat surface, never experience flying dish spills again! Choose from responsibly-harvested bamboo or 100% non-toxic silicone, both of which conform to US/European safety standards.
The Award-Winning Beyond Junior Y Chair ($ $219.95) - Crafted from responsibly-harvested, biodegradable beechwood, this patented EZ-SeatⓇ design adjusts from toddler to adult size in less than 20 seconds. A dishwasher-safe tray cover and easy-wipe cushion make after-dinner cleanup a breeze.
The Huggs Hipseat Baby Carrier ($99.95) - Smoothly transition from carrier to crib or car seat with ease. This lightweight, rugged and ergonomically designed carrier is rigorously safety-tested, featuring a patented HIPBELTⓇ design and criss-cross strap to keep both parent and baby comfortable.
The Ruby Wrapp Bib ($18.95) - Make mealtime cleanup easier than ever with ergonomically-designed, patented EZ-WrapⓇ and BIB-LOCKⓇ technology that keeps baby safe and dry. Conveniently store utensils in the bib pocket, made of food-grade silicone that is 100% waterproof, dishwasher-safe, and folds quickly for sanitary storage.
Join the baby gear revolution and see why hundreds of families across the nation trust Abiie, LLC products for the highest standards of safety, comfort, durability, and performance. Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
