FPT Software produces made in Việt Nam chips

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 per cent of global sales.

FPT Semiconductor released its first integrated circuits (ICs), designed in Việt Nam and manufactured in South Korea, in August 2022. These ICs will be used in Internet of Things (IoT) medical devices.

By 2023, FPT Semiconductor plans to supply 25 million chips globally in seven types to meet diverse needs in telecommunications, IoT, automotive technology, energy, electronics, and others.

According to a Technavio report, Việt Nam's semiconductor industry is estimated to exceed US$6.16 billion by 2024. FPT Semiconductor aims to become a supplier of Vietnamese brand chips for domestic companies and corporations.

The enterprise's first customer and current strategic partner coordinate the distribution of FPT Semiconductor's chip products in the markets of Australia, Taiwan, and mainland China.

FPT Semiconductor intends to deploy and supply "Make in Vietnam" chips to domestic corporations to develop sustainably and complete the supply chain of manufacturing equipment for users in Việt Nam between 2023 and 2025.

"The establishment of FPT Semiconductor is a step forward following the ambitions and dreams of many generations of Vietnamese," said Nguyễn Vinh Quang, CEO of FPT Semiconductor. With the criterion "Chip Make in Vietnam, Made by FPT," we aim to develop and commercialise chip products, as well as bring chip lines to domestic and international markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and mainland China."

Semiconductors are a vital component for many industries, from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand since the pandemic. Further advancements in semiconductor technology will be essential to facilitate a new wave of transformative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, autonomous electric vehicles and IoT solutions 3.

According to Gartner, the global semiconductor IC industry will generate nearly $600 billion in revenue by 2021. The number of organisations and enterprises in the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam is primarily concentrated in technical universities or foreign enterprises investing in manufacturing plants.

FPT Software continues to improve the ecosystem of services and products and comprehensive digital transformation technology solutions, marking a significant milestone in the development journey of Southeast Asia's leading technology company. Enterprises assist partners in consulting, deploying, and "tailoring" technology solutions to customer needs, as well as maintaining, upgrading, and supplying semiconductor components. —VNS