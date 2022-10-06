Solomon Exam Prep Publishes 5th Edition of Bestselling Study Guide for FINRA Series 24 General Securities Principal Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 24 Study Guide, 5th Edition, is now available.

The 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 24 Study Guide is now available for securities professionals seeking their FINRA Series 24 license.

A study guide that explains concepts in plain English and supports comprehension with helpful graphics, examples, and practice questions is crucial for retaining the knowledge you need for this exam.” — Jeremy Solomon, President & Co-founder of Solomon Exam Prep

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just published the 5th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 24 FINRA General Securities Principal Qualification Examination.” With this updated edition of the Series 24 Study Guide, professionals can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 24 exam.

The Series 24 exam was created by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the self-regulatory organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets. The Series 24 exam assesses how competent candidates are to perform the job functions of an entry-level principal dependent on their representative-level registration(s).

Individuals must have passed the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam and a representative-level qualification exam such as the Series 7, Series 79, or Series 82 to be eligible to take the Series 24 exam. Passing the Series 24 exam qualifies individuals to perform supervisory activities related to advertising, market making, trading, and underwriting.

The Series 24 exam tests an individual’s knowledge of rules, regulations, and practices in all areas of a firm’s investment banking and securities business. Therefore, it is a difficult exam that requires significant study time with up-to-date, comprehensive materials.

“If you have to take the Series 24 Exam, you’re probably already a Limited Securities Representative and have passed the SIE and at least one of the representative-level exams. This means you have an idea of what to expect, and you know that serious study and practice is required to pass an exam. Having a study guide that explains concepts in plain English and supports comprehension with helpful graphics, examples, and practice questions is crucial when it comes to retaining the knowledge you need for this exam. Solomon’s 5th edition of the Series 24 Study Guide provides exactly that and has helped thousands of students pass the Series 24 exam.”

– Jeremy Solomon, Co-founder and President of Solomon Exam Prep

While the core content remains the same, the 5th edition of the Solomon Series 24 Study Guide includes these helpful content updates:

• Revamped coverage of net capital to focus on the most testable facts

• Coverage of compliance obligations when a firm outsources business functions

• Information about a new FINRA rule that may require heightened supervision when a rep is appealing a violation

• Expanded and updated discussion of Regulation D private placements and the SEC’s new definition of accredited investors

• Extensive coverage of Regulation Best Interest and the new suitability requirements it imposes on broker-dealers

• Information about the SEC’s new, higher exempt offering dollar caps

• Expanded coverage of the taping rule for firms who hire associated persons formerly employed by a disciplined firm

• Additional information about OTC due diligence

• Coverage of FINRA rule changes for continuing education, permissive registration, and the Maintaining Qualifications Program

• Revised coverage of FINRA's updated fingerprinting rules

To help prepare candidates for the exam, the Solomon Series 24 Study Guide is continually kept up to date to reflect current rules and regulations, and it covers all key exam topics. Charts, graphs, and practice questions throughout the text support learners in understanding and practicing key concepts.

Content updates for the 5th edition of the Solomon Series 24 Study Guide are also reflected in the Solomon Series 24 Exam Simulator. The Exam Simulator complements the Study Guide with over 3,500 practice questions for Series 24.

The Solomon Series 24 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option, and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 24 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including a study schedule in digital and pdf formats, which helps students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 24 study materials, including the Study Guide, Exam Simulator, Audiobook, and Video Lecture, visit the Solomon Series 24 product page.



ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep also offers Investment Adviser Continuing Education.