Solomon Exam Prep Releases Audiobook Guide for MSRB Municipal Securities Principal Qualification (Series 53) Exam

Solomon now offers an Audiobook study guide for the Series 53 exam. [Seventyfour]/stock.adobe.com

A complete audiobook version of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 53 Study Guide is now available for the first time.

Many customers have found a Solomon Audiobook to be an invaluable addition to their study routine. Now, professionals studying for the Series 53 exam can also benefit from learning by listening.” — Jeremy Solomon, President & Co-founder of Solomon Exam Prep

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released its first Audiobook for the Series 53 exam. A word-for-word reading of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 53 Study Guide, 4th Edition, the Solomon Series 53 Audiobook gives customers increased flexibility in where and how they study for the Series 53 exam.

The Municipal Securities Principal Qualification Exam, or Series 53, was created by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the self-regulatory organization that establishes rules for municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors. Passing the Series 53 exam qualifies individuals to oversee the municipal fund securities activities of a securities firm or bank dealer, as well as supervise associates working in multiple capacities related to municipal securities.

Passing the Series 53 exam requires candidates to know a lot about municipal securities, MSRB rules, customer accounts, municipal securities trading, recordkeeping, suitability, settlement and delivery, federal securities acts, SIPC, and more. Since the Solomon Series 53 Audiobook is a verbatim reading of the 4th edition of the Solomon Series 53 Study Guide, it is up-to-date and covers all the key exam topics.

Jeremy Solomon, Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, says, “Many Solomon customers have found a Solomon Audiobook to be an invaluable addition to their study routine. Now, professionals studying for the Series 53 exam can also benefit from learning exam content by listening.”

The 9.5-hour Series 53 Audiobook can be purchased individually or as part of the Audio Premium study package, along with the Series 53 Study Guide and Exam Simulator. The Audiobook is streamable via the Solomon website or free Solomon app for Apple and Android devices. Solomon Audiobooks include these helpful features:

• Tracks divided and named by chapter so it’s easy to follow a Solomon study schedule

• Time-stamped sub-sections to quickly jump to specific sections in a chapter

• Simple track downloading option available for offline learning

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 53 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, and Audiobook, visit the Solomon Series 53 product page.

ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep also offers Investment Adviser Continuing Education.