Solomon Exam Prep Releases Audiobook Guide for MSRB Municipal Securities Representative Qualification (Series 52) Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 52 Audiobook is now available.

A complete audiobook version of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 52 Study Guide is now available for the first time for professionals seeking a Series 52 license.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released the Solomon Exam Prep Series 52 Audiobook, which is a word-for-word recording of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 52 Study Guide, 5th Edition. This is the first Audiobook for the Series 52 from Solomon. With the Series 52 Audiobook, customers have greater flexibility in where and how they study for the Series 52 exam.

The Municipal Securities Representative Qualification Exam, or Series 52, was created by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the self-regulatory organization that establishes rules for municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors. Passing the Series 52 exam qualifies individuals to work in many capacities related to municipal securities such as selling, underwriting, trading, advising, conducting research, and communicating with public investors.

To prepare for the exam, candidates must study a wide range of municipal securities knowledge. Since the Audiobook is a verbatim reading of the 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 52 Study Guide, it is up-to-date and covers all the key exam topics.

The 10-hour Series 52 Audiobook can be purchased individually or as part of a study package, along with the Solomon Series 52 Study Guide and Exam Simulator. The Audiobook is streamable via the Solomon website or free Solomon app for Apple and Android devices. Customers can also download the tracks to play them offline.

Jeremy Solomon, Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, says, “Besides the advantage of being able to learn on the go, we’ve found that listening to an audiobook version of their Solomon Study Guide can benefit our customers in many ways.” Solomon points out that for people who find reading challenging because of learning disorders, vision impairments, or some other cause, it can be easier and more enjoyable to learn by listening.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 52 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, and Audiobook, visit the Solomon Series 52 product page.

