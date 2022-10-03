Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,999 in the last 365 days.

Office of Dispute Resolution’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report Available

The Office of Dispute Resolution’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report summarizes the number and types of disputes handled by the approved mediation centers, the disposition of those cases, as well as challenges faced and recommendations. The approved centers handle a wide range of cases from family, general/community, child welfare, juvenile restorative justice, adult criminal, and parenting plans, including for modifications, as part of a full divorce, for parents that were never married, and those also needing a child’s financial plan.

Parenting plan mediations account for 59% of the total case volume, or 2,582 cases, across the six centers. Child welfare and juvenile restorative justice account for 23% of the case, with 533 and 486 cases respectively, while 15% of cases are categorized as general/community such as neighbor issues, landlord/tenant, employment, or business/consumer. The remaining 3% of cases are adult criminal, family (non-parenting plan), or undefined.

Of the 2,190 cases that resulted in a mediation/facilitation, there was a 79% resolution rate. This is significant because these parties, with the help a trained mediator, came up with a plan that works for them. The mediator assists by providing a process and a safe space to have a productive conversation; the parties are the ones that create the agreement. People that develop their own outcomes are more likely to follow through with agreed upon plan.

Read the Office of Dispute Resolution’s complete Annual Report here.  

You just read:

Office of Dispute Resolution’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.