"Why Oh Why" Song Creator Raffles van Exel Collaborated with Producers Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan

The socially conscious song sends the global message "Let's Give Peace a Chance!" Proceeds to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Why Oh Why," released today, by the "Artists for Global Unity," is a collaborative multi-national music project and global movement created and co-written by Raffles van Exel with producing partners Narada Michael Walden , a multi-platinum Grammy and Emmy-winning producer, musician and recording artist and Emilio Estefan , a musician and producer who has won 19 Grammy Awards.Artists for Global Unity features a group of 80 diverse children from across the Nation and some of the biggest artists in the music industry, CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan."The concept of the song, "Why Oh Why" has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine War. However, it has everything to do with the war," said van Exel. "The song has nothing to do with gun violence, but it has everything to do with gun violence. The song has nothing to do with Roe vs. Wade, but it has everything to do with Roe vs. Wade. The song has nothing to do with bullying. However, it has everything to do with bullying." The socially conscious song is a "call to action," and relates to the human population."My inspiration for the song was to address that the world in crisis and how it is affecting everyone. It is the cry of 50 children asking the world, "Why Oh Why can't we get together?" said van Exel who is the lead songwriter. "Why Oh Why must we fight forever? Why Oh Why? Let's give peace a chance right now." This epic collaboration of producers and award-winning diverse artists have been recording in different studios around the country for the past several months.Introduction of the Artists for Global Unity:Featured Artists:• CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture and fashion icon. CeeLo Green first came onto the music scene as a member of the southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. After CeeLo’s success with Goodie Mob, he reinvented himself and formed Gnarls Barkley with deejay-producer Danger Mouse to release the 2006 worldwide hit “Crazy”, which reached #1 in various singles charts worldwide. Following Gnarls Barkley, Green put his time back into his solo career as CeeLo Green and released the 2010 album The Lady Killer, which featured his hit single “Forget You / F* YOU” that achieved certified Gold in the United States and Denmark and achieved platinum status in Canada, New Zealand, and the UK: and multi-platinum status in Australia. Completed four seasons as a coach on NBC’s hit show. He developed his own production company Emerald Productions in partnership with Primary Wave Music.• French Montana is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated producer and philanthropist and trend-setter. His fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy swagger and international ambition have elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. French Montana became the first African born and Bronx raised male artist from the mecca of hip hop to go diamond with his track, "Unforgettable" (ft. Swae Lee), earning numerous platinum and gold records, and over 70 million singles sold. Since then, tracks from his certified gold album MONTANA have cumulatively tallied nearly 1 billion streams in pre-release He was named one of GO's best dressed men at the 2019 Met Gala and Global Citizen's first rap-ambassador.• Fantasia is a Grammy-winning American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor, breaking onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of “American Idol.” A vocal powerhouse, Fantasia followed her win with the release of her platinum selling debut album, Free Yourself, and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single, “I Believe." Since the release of Free Yourself, Fantasia has gone on to release six additional studio albums including her self-titled sophomore effort, Back To Me, Side Effects of You, The Definition Of…., Christmas After Midnight, and Sketchbook. She starred in the "The Color Purple" on Broadway. Barrino will reprise her role as Celie in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" to be released in December 2023. "I am super excited that my brother Ricco Barrino's ad libs adds some heat on "Why Oh Why," said Fantasia.• Kenny Lattimore, the Washington DC native is a Grammy Award nominated singer/ songwriter who was featured in Michael Jordan's documentary, where Jordan called Kenny the best male vocals in the industry. With a career spanning over two decades, highlighted by his 1996 breakthrough single “Never Too Busy” and the wedding staple “For You,” Kenny has garnered Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist, while staying sincere about giving his heart and soul to communities through music. Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith• Emily Estefan is a Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, producer, actress, activist and Emmy-nominated co-host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: The Estefans. She has performed in music festivals all over the US like SXSW and Essence Festival, and on the esteemed stages of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize and Kennedy Center Honors. Estefan has also shared the stage with a variety of reputable performers including Bette Midler, Dave Navarro, Carole King, Billy Gibbins, The Wailers, and recorded virtual performances with Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Allen Stone, and more. Estefan has been with her partner, Gemeny Hernandez, in love and business since 2016. Together the two have a podcast with iHeart radio called “In Our Own World” that was recently named one of Spotify’s “Best Podcasts of the Month” (May 2022)."This musical call to action for world peace is a labor of love and a concept I created a few years ago," said van Exel. "My good friend, Don C; business partner, philanthropist, Broadway Producer and Multi-Tony Winner Iris Smith, and Multi-Grammy Award Nominee French Montana are my co-writers."The song is available on all platforms. Proceeds of the sales of the song to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children.For press interviews with Raffles van Exel, contact Marie Y. 