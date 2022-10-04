Exhibition Opening Saturday in Cody, WY: "Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma, Photographs by Gabrielle Saveri"
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West will host a special exhibition celebrating Italian cowboy connections to the American West.
An exhibition like this helps expand perspectives on cowboy culture, which has multicultural roots across the globe.”CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is pleased to host the debut presentation of stunning images of Italy’s legendary cowboys who have worked the land in the Maremma region, just outside Florence and Rome, for centuries. This special exhibition, titled "Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma, Photographs by Gabrielle Saveri," opens to the public at noon on Saturday, October 8, 2022, and remains on view in the Center’s John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery through Sunday, August 6, 2023.
— Karen McWhorter, Director of Curatorial, Education, and Museum Services
Media and Center of the West members are invited to attend a Pancake Preview with brunch appetizers beginning at 9 a.m. before the exhibition opens for general admission.
The current project of Gabrielle Saveri, a photographer and writer based in California’s Napa Valley, the "I Butteri della Maremma" photo series, taken from 2013–2019, depicts Italy’s cowboys, known as the "butteri," a group of native cattle breeders and horsemen and women whose origins are said to date back to Etruscan times. Through 31 prints and a video, this exhibition celebrates a rich Italian tradition and its connections to the American West, including a legendary tie to William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
Karen Brooks McWhorter, Collier-Read Director of Curatorial, Education, and Museum Services for the Center of the West, serves as curatorial sponsor for the exhibition. “I was thrilled to help bring this exhibition to life with Gabrielle,” stated McWhorter. “The longevity of the buttero tradition and its vibrancy today make for a compelling story grounded in the romantic and harsh realities of contemporary cowboy culture.”
Saveri’s photographs and film offer an insider’s perspective on the everyday activities of "butteri." Her images also highlight more formal demonstrations of the "butteri’s" skill in working with cattle and horses.
“An exhibition like this helps expand perspectives on cowboy culture, which has multicultural roots across the globe,” adds McWhorter. “At a glance, Gabrielle’s subjects may seem familiar to western American viewers, but upon closer inspection, one can appreciate significant differences in dress and working style. But these superficial differences are just that – at the surface. What Gabrielle’s images relay is the deeper, universal connection between people and animals and the land, a connection made infinitely stronger when one works the land for a living.”
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, home to 5 museums celebrating western art, natural history, and heritage, and connects audiences to the stories of the American West.
https://centerofthewest.org/italys-legendary-cowboys-of-the-maremma/
Read out more on the upcoming exhibition in our Points West article:
https://centerofthewest.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PW-Fall2022_I-Butteri.pdf
