Gantrade Corp, SK Chemicals Partner for Eco-Friendly Products
Gantrade, an international leader in petrochemical sales and marketing, announces a partnership with eco-friendly solutions provider, SK Chemicals.
With SK Chemicals’ PO3G, we now have a pair of elite polyols to apply in polyurethanes for a host of industry applications”MONTVALE, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gantrade Corporation, an international leader in petrochemical sales and marketing, announces a global partnership with SK Chemicals, a firm recognized around the world as an eco-friendly solutions provider dominant in the production of polyesters and high performance materials and WONIK Cube, a leading Chemical Firm in Korea.
— Melissa Lutz
Under the partnership, Gantrade will immediately market SK Chemicals’ 100% bio-based ECOTRION polyols, the trade name for the equally versatile and sustainable poly(trimethylene ether)glycols, also known by the abbreviation PO3G.
“We view our partnership with SK Chemicals as a real breakthrough in sustainability,” stated George Kwiatkowski, Gantrade’s General Manager, Performance Materials. “PO3G allows the introduction of bio-based technology into the high-performance segment of the polyurethanes industry, one we serve with a broad range of product-enhancing intermediates. Now, Gantrade can assist our customers in building a ‘green’ polyurethane platform.”
Melissa Lutz, Americas Business Manager for Urethane Intermediates, noted that Gantrade had been looking for a bio-based alternative that compared favorably to polytetramethylene ether glycol PTMEG, the premier polyether polyol used globally in the manufacture of high-performance polyurethane elastomers. “With SK Chemicals’ PO3G, we now have a pair of elite polyols to apply in polyurethanes for a host of industry applications,” she added.
Manufacturers utilize PO3G and PTMEG in the downstream production of cast elastomers, thermoplastic urethanes, coatings, adhesives, sealants, foams, elastic fibers, and 3D printing materials. End uses include high-load wheels and rollers, mining and oil field equipment, sport shoes and equipment, waterproof and breathable textiles, and synthetic leather goods.
PO3G delivers a variety of performance attributes in polyurethanes, including 100% bio-based soft segment; superior resistance to hydrolytic cleavage; exceptional flexibility and property retention at low temperatures; high resiliency and rebound properties; excellent mechanical and dynamic properties; low hysteresis; high abrasion resistance; good cut, chip, and tear resistance; and a lower propensity to cold-harden.
According to John Drummond, Global Business Manager for Urethane Intermediates, Gantrade will distribute PO3G across its global platform, with locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and China.
For more information, visit Gantrade.com.
Joanne Gentilesco
Gantrade Corporation
+1 201-476-5256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn