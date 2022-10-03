COVID-19 Daily Update 10-3-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 3, 2022, there are currently 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,426 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 24-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Grant County, a 76-year old female from Wirt County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 89-year old female from Ohio County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to grieving families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot."

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (70), Boone (12), Braxton (6), Brooke (16), Cabell (75), Calhoun (3), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (20), Gilmer (4), Grant (4), Greenbrier (22), Hampshire (11), Hancock (13), Hardy (8), Harrison (68), Jackson (4), Jefferson (35), Kanawha (70), Lewis (7), Lincoln (11), Logan (26), Marion (48), Marshall (18), Mason (15), McDowell (14), Mercer (66), Mineral (20), Mingo (14), Monongalia (53), Monroe (12), Morgan (9), Nicholas (19), Ohio (16), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (8), Preston (19), Putnam (30), Raleigh (63), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (5), Summers (6), Taylor (17), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (8), Wayne (33), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (56), Wyoming (30). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.