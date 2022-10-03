New Jersey CannaTech Expo Hosts the Best in Security and Technology Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to learn the latest in cannabusiness security and technology solutions? Join BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals at our second New Jersey CannaTech Expo from Oct. 11th to 12th at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. From up-to-date security systems to the latest point-of-sale systems and more, find everything you need for your business to thrive.
Johnson Controls, located at Booth #501, brings their innovative security products to our New Jersey CannaTech Expo.
“Johnson Controls is excited to promote several product offerings that will be demonstrated at the expo. Our joint partnership between Exacq, Illustra, Kantech and Stone lock, meet the security needs of today’s state requirements, and are smart scalable and intuitive for comprehensive security system,” Ben Theis said.
“Johnson Controls has chosen to participate in the expo to showcase our innovative portfolio of products. Kantech and Exacq provide access control and video surveillance products that are powerful, easy to use, and affordable,” Theis added.
Guidepost Solutions LLC
Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting.
Their team of experts thrives on keeping your business and your operations moving forward. Their goal is to help you seize opportunities, minimize disruption, or move on from difficulty. They work wherever your needs take them – whether on the ground around the globe.
Sonitrol Security Systems
Integrated business security solutions to protect what matters. SONITROL was founded with the goal of reducing false alarms and increasing criminal apprehensions.
They offer cutting-edge security, when and where you need it most, with service in cities all across North America. Each of their modular, scalable solutions fit the unique needs of every industry, organization and facility they serve.
Logic (Verkada)
Logic is a privately owned IT Support and IT Services business formed in 2008. Today they are proud to boast a strong team of IT engineers who thrive on rolling up their sleeves and solving your IT problems and meeting your business needs.
They understand that for businesses large and small, IT can be a real challenge to manage. Staying on top of your technology includes controlling the costs associated with keeping in-house staff up-to-date with training, certifications and current trends.
In addition to a packed showfloor with the best industry suppliers, we will host over a dozen educational seminars on all aspects of the CannaTech industry.
11:00 a.m. | Oct. 11, 2022
Security Beyond Compliance
Tim Sutton, Senior Security Consultant and Cannabis Security Practice Leader – Guidepost Solutions
A security plan utilizing the minimum technology and operational procedures as required for compliance with the regulations should not be mistaken as a security plan designed to protect the people and property within your facility. No single state’s security requirements meet the physical protection standards utilized by every other type of business. Most states’ requirements include antiquated and misunderstood elements for security compliance or fail to address many areas entirely. Tim Sutton is considered the most qualified cannabis security expert in consulting. With nearly 35 years of security management experience across several industries including boots-on-the-ground experience within the cannabis industry as security director for two MSOs and triple board certification, he has been the cannabis industry’s go to security consultant and SME since 2013. Attendees of this session will learn the differences between security plans for compliance and security plans that will mitigate against the risks the industry faces.
2:30 p.m. | Oct. 11, 2022
Compliant Technology; Product, Process, and Personnel Tracking
To view the full seminar agenda, please visit businessexpos.com/agenda.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets
