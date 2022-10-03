Submit Release
Glucometer Market to Reach Value of USD 26,115.97 million by 2029 & with CAGR of 12.12% during forecast of 2022 to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucometer market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucometer market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9,327.35 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 26,115.97 million by 2029. “Non-Wearable” dominates the host type segment of the glucometer market owing to the great market. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Sanofi (France), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (US), Abbott (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), LifeScan, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Trividia Health, Inc. (US) and Medisana GmbH (Germany)

The Segments and Sub-Section of Glucometer Market are shown below:

By Product (Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Systems)

By Technique (Invasive, Non-Invasive)

By Type (Wearable, Non-Wearable)

By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Sales, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Market Overview

The glucose monitoring helps in keeping the track of the blood glucose levels and helps to make balance between the food and exercise. It measures and tracks the glucose levels and the readings are derived into the data for keeping the track and take decisions regarding dosage, diet and exercise. The glucose monitoring devices are available at the online stores and pharmacy stores. The device consists lancet to prick the figure a machine and bandages to stop the blood. It is widely being used in the hospitals a well as people use it at homes.

Rise in incidence of diabetes cases is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising technological advancements, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes, rising number of product launches, increase in per capita healthcare expenditure, easier availability of products along faster monitoring of data, increased adoption rate of CGMS in home healthcare and ICUs, rising in product awareness and increasing population are the major factors among others driving the glucometer market. Moreover, rising technological advancements in the healthcare sector and increasing modernization in glucose monitoring devices will further create new opportunities for glucometer market in the forecasted period.

Glucometer Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of diseases

Surging prevalence of acute and chronic diseases and such as diabetes all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the market value. Rising geriatric population base, ever-rising obesity and increasing type-2 diabetes population is further propelling the market value.    

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Glucometer Market Overview

Chapter 1.1: Study Assumptions

Chapter 1.2: Scope of the Study

Chapter 2: Glucometer Market Economic Impact

Chapter 2.1: Analysis Methodology

Chapter 2.2: Research Phases

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3.1: Current Market Scenario

Chapter 3.2: Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3.3: Government Regulations and Initiatives

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5.1: Market Drivers

Chapter 5.2: Market Restraints/Challenges

Chapter 5.3: Market Opportunities

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Glucometer Market Forecast

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

The study especially covers the supply chain analysis, market size growth rate in several scenarios. Then, the report also provides important distinguishing information regarding each of the market segments. These segments are analyzed further on different fronts such as historical performance, market size contributions, market share, and expected rate of growth. This report displays details of new recent additions, trade ordinances, import exportation investigation, industry share, PESTEL analyses, SWOT analyses, product life cycle, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue, changes in market guidance, product approvals, product launches, geographic enlargements, technological innovations in the industry. Moreover, users can identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers with the market research report. At the end, readers are given with a broad conclusion of the research study and final words on future growth of the Glucometer market.

Glucometer Market Country Level Analysis

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The report answers various key questions related to Glucometer market Trends and outlook :-

How the Sales growth will unfold for global Glucometer market in the years ahead?What is assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market?

How the outlook of end users will impact the market Sales?

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints?

Which regions are believed to witness highest growth in upcoming years?

Which country and region capture the largest market in Glucometer market Demand?

Which products are expected to witness lucrative Sales growth during assessment period?

What are historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries?

What are current on-going market trends, current and predictable size of the Glucometer market from the perspective of both value and volume?

Important market insights covered in Glucometer report:

In Glucometer report, the market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models.
Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major factors in the market report.
Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to industry experts.
For research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions are taken into account.

