State of Tennessee Department of Human Resources Joins Effort to Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, TN – State of Tennessee Department of Human Resources announced on October 3, 2022, its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October.



The purpose of NDEAM is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

Governor Bill Lee signed Proclamation 2383 recognizing and commemorating the 77th Anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The history of NDEAM traces back to 1946 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, particularly people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Mary Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success and are more important today than ever.”

“The Department of Human Resources is proud to be a part of this year’s NDEAM,” said Tanika Arms. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities.”

To view Proclamation 2383, please visit the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Division of Publications.

To learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways to promote its messages - during October and throughout the year – visit www.dol.gov/NDEAM.

