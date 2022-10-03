Submit Release
Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend With Communities Across The State

Maryland State Police News Release

 (PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will join faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is set for Oct. 7-10, 2022.

National Faith & Blue Weekend is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. The weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

Maryland State Police is embracing this concept and have events planned everywhere from Western Maryland to the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore. Troopers will gather with communities of many faiths with the goal of realizing effective police-community engagement.

Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

Oct. 7

  • Preschool bulb planting – 9:15 to 1015 a.m. at Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21208

Oct. 8

  • Vincent de Paul 15th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk – 7:30 a.m. to noon at Father Andrew White School, 22850 Washington Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650
  • Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast – 10 a.m. to noon at Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, Maryland 20121

Oct. 9

  • Food Drive and BBQ – 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Perry Hall Family Worship Center, 5125 E. Joppa Road, Perry Hall, Maryland 21128
  • Law Enforcement Church Service – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Church Calvert, 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, Maryland 20639
  • Church Cookout – 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Life Source International Church, 7000 Rossville Boulevard, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
  • Church Reception and Community Dialogue – 1 to 5 p.m. at Breath of Life SDA Church, 11310 Fort Washington Road, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744
  • Cookout with Hay Rides and Child Seat Installations – 2 to 5 p.m. at LaVale Baptist Church, 1115 National Highway, Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Oct. 10

  • Feeding the Hungry – 8:15 to 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, Maryland 21208

Troopers are looking forward to celebrating this important community building weekend with residents across Maryland.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

