Intetics Targets Growth in Latin America through Its New Delivery Center in Bogotá City, Colombia
Intetics Inc., a global technology company providing custom software development officially announces the opening of the Delivery Center in Bogotá, Colombia.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the fourth company’s opening in new countries for 2022, after expanding its footprint in Eastern Europe with the Moldovan office and two locations in the Caucasus — Georgia, and Armenia. And today, it announced the first location in Latin America, the fastest-growing software outsourcing destination due to its talented bilingual engineers, tax benefits, and cost-effective rates. The physical presence in Colombia helps to enhance Remote In-Sourcing®, a proprietary business model for building expert development teams for software engineering and data processing projects.
In recent years, more and more companies around the world have turned to Colombia as one of the best options for launching custom software development projects. The strong image of a growing IT hub in the whole region is backed by the quality of the workforce, access to the diversified market, and a favorable business environment.
A Delivery Center in Bogotá City is a fundamental step in reinforcing the company’s commitment to this region. It helps Intetics to become closer to the local clients, allowing immediate support and more localized service. The clients’ projects are ensured to exceed expectations thanks to the management of our Colombian office Delivery Director, Ruben Arias, a professional with 16+ years of experience in the management of projects and multicultural teams in different technologies and geographies, including Latin America. Ruben brings extensive knowledge of local markets to the new role.
The new software development hub welcomes local and global talents willing to relocate and work from the South American office. There is an open position for the Business Development Manager Role here in Bogotá City. Other global & remote vacancies are available by the link.
Intetics observes substantial business opportunities related to infrastructure development, mining industry, and construction projects to be enhanced by GIS & geospatial solutions, UAVs / drones use, process automation, and digital transformation solutions. So, if ones need a technical partner for custom software development or a dedicated team formation for projects in the industries mentioned above or others, the company is open to discussing these challenges and how they can help.
About Intetics Inc.
Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams' creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.
